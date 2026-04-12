Hun Manet urges Thailand to restart border demarcation

Thai delays appear to prompt response

The Cambodian leader’s statement appeared to respond to recent developments in which Thai officials reportedly indicated they were not yet ready for Joint Boundary Commission talks next month because of government transition issues.

Against that backdrop, Hun Manet’s message was seen as a push for both sides to resume technical talks without delay and prevent the issue from dragging on further.

Border tensions remain fragile

The latest appeal comes amid lingering strain along the Thailand-Cambodia border following two major military standoffs in July and December 2025. A ceasefire was reached on December 27, 2025, but the situation has remained fragile.

Cambodia has continued to accuse Thai troops of occupying disputed land, while calling for the issue to be resolved through peaceful means. Hun Manet also raised the matter with international figures in February 2026, as Phnom Penh sought broader support for a negotiated settlement.

The border dispute has remained a sensitive issue for decades, with some sections still undemarcated. Hun Manet’s latest statement signals Cambodia’s continued effort to push for negotiations, resume technical boundary work and reduce the risk of renewed confrontation.