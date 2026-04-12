Hun Manet urges Thailand to restart border demarcation

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Saturday (April 11) called on Thailand to resume joint survey and demarcation work along the shared border as soon as possible, saying Cambodia remains committed to the December 2025 ceasefire agreement and the Joint Statement issued after the 3rd Special Meeting of the General Border Committee.
In a social media post, Hun Manet said the Joint Boundary Commission should restart its work at the earliest possible date, in line with Point 3 of the joint statement. He said Cambodia remained ready to move forward and urged Thailand to follow through on the agreement.
He also said both sides should act with sincerity in order to build a foundation for long-term peace, signalling Cambodia’s desire to keep the issue on a diplomatic track.
Hun Manet stressed that priority should be given to border areas where civilians live, saying demarcation work in those locations was essential to ensure safety and allow residents to return to normal life and livelihoods.
His statement underscored the human impact of the unresolved boundary issue, with communities along the border continuing to live under uncertainty as tensions remain sensitive.
The Cambodian leader’s statement appeared to respond to recent developments in which Thai officials reportedly indicated they were not yet ready for Joint Boundary Commission talks next month because of government transition issues.
Against that backdrop, Hun Manet’s message was seen as a push for both sides to resume technical talks without delay and prevent the issue from dragging on further.
The latest appeal comes amid lingering strain along the Thailand-Cambodia border following two major military standoffs in July and December 2025. A ceasefire was reached on December 27, 2025, but the situation has remained fragile.
Cambodia has continued to accuse Thai troops of occupying disputed land, while calling for the issue to be resolved through peaceful means. Hun Manet also raised the matter with international figures in February 2026, as Phnom Penh sought broader support for a negotiated settlement.
The border dispute has remained a sensitive issue for decades, with some sections still undemarcated. Hun Manet’s latest statement signals Cambodia’s continued effort to push for negotiations, resume technical boundary work and reduce the risk of renewed confrontation.