Transport Ministry overhauls airport anti-drug measures, says crew and passengers face same screening

The Transport Ministry is overhauling measures to prevent drug smuggling through Thai airports, ordering the integration of intelligence data and modern technology to close loopholes and raise aviation security.
The ministry also stressed that current screening of airline crew is carried out under the same standards as passenger screening.
Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Transport Minister, said he had instructed Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), to urgently hold talks with relevant agencies to formulate solutions and strengthen measures against drug smuggling on international flights.
The order followed the case of a Thai Airways employee detained in Australia over alleged involvement in drug smuggling.
CAAT has invited Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), the Customs Department, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and security agencies to join an integrated meeting to set urgent and long-term measures aimed at closing loopholes and upgrading Thailand’s aviation security standards.
The meeting concluded that short-term measures must be implemented immediately. Thai Airways will tighten checks on crew members and their baggage before duty, while imposing strict disciplinary penalties on anyone who violates the rules or accepts items from others without authorisation.
CAAT will also instruct all airlines to apply the same standards and will closely monitor compliance.
AOT confirmed that all crew members are screened under the same standards as passengers. It also said it was ready to fully support the operations of airlines and security agencies.
Meanwhile, the ONCB and the Customs Department will jointly improve the capabilities of screening officers to enhance their ability to observe suspicious behaviour and detect risks more effectively.
For long-term measures, the meeting agreed to push for the use of Passenger Name Record (PNR) data to analyse risks and systematically screen suspicious individuals.
Authorities will also study the possibility of linking databases among the Customs Department, Immigration Bureau and relevant agencies, while further developing screening technology and infrastructure.
AOT plans to introduce biometrics into the baggage check-in process to improve identity verification and tracking.
Phattrapong said the meeting confirmed that Thailand currently applies the same screening standards to crew members and passengers, under strict supervision by CAAT.
He added that relevant agencies have continued to seize and intercept narcotics and illegal items, even though many cases have not been publicised.
“I have instructed all agencies to jointly overhaul aviation security measures and close every loophole that could be used as a route for drug smuggling,” Phattrapong said.
“They must also integrate intelligence data and modern technology to build confidence among the public and the international community that Thailand’s aviation system meets international safety and security standards.”