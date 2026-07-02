Transport Ministry overhauls airport anti-drug measures, says crew and passengers face same screening

The Transport Ministry is overhauling measures to prevent drug smuggling through Thai airports, ordering the integration of intelligence data and modern technology to close loopholes and raise aviation security.

The ministry also stressed that current screening of airline crew is carried out under the same standards as passenger screening.

Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Transport Minister, said he had instructed Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), to urgently hold talks with relevant agencies to formulate solutions and strengthen measures against drug smuggling on international flights.

The order followed the case of a Thai Airways employee detained in Australia over alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

CAAT has invited Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), the Customs Department, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and security agencies to join an integrated meeting to set urgent and long-term measures aimed at closing loopholes and upgrading Thailand’s aviation security standards.

The meeting concluded that short-term measures must be implemented immediately. Thai Airways will tighten checks on crew members and their baggage before duty, while imposing strict disciplinary penalties on anyone who violates the rules or accepts items from others without authorisation.

CAAT will also instruct all airlines to apply the same standards and will closely monitor compliance.