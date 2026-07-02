Mananchaya stuns Parks to reach Wimbledon third round in Thai tennis milestone

Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew continued her remarkable Wimbledon 2026 run on Wednesday, sweeping past American Alycia Parks in straight sets to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

The 23-year-old Thai, ranked 164th in the world, defeated World No 81 Parks 7-5, 6-0 in the women’s singles second round, or round of 64, at the All England Club. Tennis.com listed Parks at No 81 and Mananchaya at No 164, with the Thai qualifier completing a 7-5, 6-0 victory.

Thai qualifier keeps dream run alive

Mananchaya, known by her nickname “Mai”, had already produced one of the standout results of the opening round after stunning World No 21 Maja Chwalińska of Poland.