Anutin warns Australia-bound drug smugglers will not escape as Thailand tightens airport rules

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul warned that anyone trying to smuggle drugs into Australia would be intercepted, as he vowed to tighten airport and airline-security rules following the arrest of a Thai Airways flight attendant on heroin-smuggling charges in Melbourne.

Anutin said Australia had strict border checks and that attempts to carry narcotics into the country by air were unlikely to succeed. He described such attempts as “short-sighted” and said the government would move quickly to “seal” loopholes in Thailand’s airport procedures.

Anutin added that Thailand was not a transit point for narcotics because the country maintained strict suppression measures.

The prime minister said he had summoned the secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, or ONCB, for an immediate briefing and would chair an urgent meeting on July 3 with relevant agencies, including Airports of Thailand and aviation authorities, to tighten airport rules.