Thailand’s ocean clean-up becomes a high-tech blueprint for the Gulf

The Gulf of Thailand has always sold itself through colour: turquoise water, coral gardens, fishing boats and island horizons. Now Thailand is adding another colour to the seascape — the clean, clever green of technology.

The challenge is real. Research on marine debris in the Gulf of Thailand cites estimates of at least 500 kilotonnes of ocean-plastic inputs annually, while identifying abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear as a critical threat to marine ecosystems and wildlife. Yet Thailand’s response is no longer limited to beach clean-ups after the damage is done. Increasingly, the country is moving upstream, where plastic can be intercepted before it becomes ocean waste.

That shift is most visible on the Chao Phraya River. Chulalongkorn University has joined forces with The Ocean Cleanup and Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to use AI-powered cameras and solar-powered Interceptors to monitor and remove plastic waste from one of the country’s most important waterways.

The system has the elegance of a smart-city dashboard. Cameras under King Pinklao, Arun Amarin and Bhumibol bridges capture river images every 15 minutes, allowing researchers to track the amount, type and movement of waste around the clock. The Ocean Cleanup’s AI then helps process the images, while the solar-powered Interceptor can collect up to six to seven tonnes of rubbish every few days, depending on conditions.