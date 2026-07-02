Weak yen pushes Japan’s small importers towards bankruptcy as failures hit first-half high

Yen slump deepens import-cost squeeze

The yen sank to 162.84 per dollar overnight, its weakest level in 40 years, before trading around 162.50 in early Thursday trading, Reuters reported. The currency has come under renewed pressure from a strong US dollar and expectations that US interest rates may rise further, keeping the Japan-US rate gap wide enough to encourage demand for dollar assets.

A persistently weak yen is feeding into import costs and price pressures across Japan’s economy. Reuters reported that the currency slide, together with energy-price shocks linked to Middle East tensions, has added to inflation risks, prompting Bank of Japan officials to warn about the danger of falling behind the curve on price pressures.

That leaves the BOJ with a difficult policy trade-off. Higher interest rates could help support the yen by narrowing the gap with US rates, but they would also raise borrowing costs for smaller firms already struggling with imported inflation, wage increases and labour shortages.

FX hedges become a hidden risk

Another pressure point is emerging in foreign-exchange hedging. Some small importers have used structured products known as reverse knockout options to reduce upfront hedging costs, but these contracts can stop providing protection once the yen reaches a preset level.

Analysts estimate that many remaining knockout levels are clustered between 163 and 170 yen per dollar, just above current market levels. If the yen weakens further, more firms could lose their hedges and be forced to buy dollars in the spot market or enter new hedges at less favourable rates.

Tokyo Shoko Research expects weak-yen-related bankruptcies to remain elevated for some time, particularly among wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers with limited ability to raise prices.

The figures add to signs that Japan’s broader bankruptcy trend is worsening. Corporate bankruptcies in 2025 rose to 10,300, the highest level since 2013, as rising raw material costs and labour shortages weighed on businesses, according to an earlier Tokyo Shoko Research survey reported by Reuters.

For Japan’s small firms, the weak yen is no longer merely a market headline. It is becoming a balance-sheet problem, exposing a widening divide between large exporters that benefit from currency weakness and import-dependent businesses that are being pushed closer to insolvency.

Sources: Krungthep Turakij, Tokyo Shoko Research