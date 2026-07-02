Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

THURSDAY, JULY 02, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

Bangkok, 1 July 2026 – The Embassy of Canada to Thailand hosted a Canada Day reception in Bangkok to celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and the Kingdom of Thailand.

The event, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, welcomed more than 500 distinguished guests, including senior officials from the Royal Thai Government, members of parliament, heads of diplomatic missions, members of the media, and leaders from the business community.

The reception, which was generously sponsored by Canadian and Thai companies, celebrated Canada as an open, inclusive, and forward-looking nation, while highlighting the depth and diversity of the Canada–Thailand economic and strategic partnership.

Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

Her Excellency Ms. Ping Kitnikone, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand, delivered remarks highlighting Canada’s commitment to being a reliable and trusted partner to Thailand. She stated:

“Here in Thailand, my colleagues and I are focused on turning Canada’s global interests into practical partnerships—working with trusted allies across government, business, and civil society to deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation in a range of areas.”

Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

His Excellency Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, also delivered remarks, reaffirming the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Following the formal remarks, guests enjoyed networking opportunities and a selection of Canadian culinary favorites, including poutine (crispy French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy), Timbits (bite-sized doughnut treats), and Caesars (Canada's iconic savory cocktail).

Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

65 Years of Friendship: What have we achieved so far?

For 65 years Canadians have worked in partnership with Thais, investing deeply in Thailand’s economic and social development over the long term. Over the past decades, Canada provided more than $400 million Canadian dollars in development assistance, helping to build institutions hand-in-hand with Thai partners.

Today, that history of cooperation has flourished into a growing trade relationship, with bilateral trade reaching CAD7.4 billion in 2025. Together, Canada and Thailand’s highly complementary economies can build supply chains that are more resilient, sustainable, and secure.

Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

Canada and Thailand are currently advancing cooperation across several key initiatives.  To name a few examples:

  • A bilateral free trade agreement that will stimulate two-way trade and investment.
  • The largest-ever Team Canada Trade Mission to visit Thailand in 2025 with more than 130 representatives from over 80 Canadian organizations.
  • A new representation of Export Development Canada in Thailand, providing vital capital to support greater trade and investment between Canada and Thailand.
  • An MOU between Mitacs, a Canadian organization that catalyzes engagement between the Canadian federal and provincial governments, industry and academia, and the Council of University Presidents of Thailand (CUPT) to support Thai students to study in Canada over the next five years.
  • The Canada-ASEAN Scholarships and Educational Exchanges for Development (SEED) program that have welcomed more than 200 Thai professionals to further study and research in Canada.
  • A reception to launch the celebration of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations featuring a Khon performance by Mr. Benjamin Tardif, a Canadian who has studied Thai classical dance and teaches at the Bunditpatanasilpa Institute of Fine Arts.
  • And finally, Canada supports Thailand’s bid to accede to the OECD, especially as co-chair of the Southeast Asia Regional Program from 2025 – 2028, alongside the Philippines.

Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

The Nation Editorial Team

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