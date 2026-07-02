Canada Day Reception Celebrates 65 Years of Growing Canada–Thailand Partnership

The event, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, welcomed more than 500 distinguished guests, including senior officials from the Royal Thai Government, members of parliament, heads of diplomatic missions, members of the media, and leaders from the business community.

The reception, which was generously sponsored by Canadian and Thai companies, celebrated Canada as an open, inclusive, and forward-looking nation, while highlighting the depth and diversity of the Canada–Thailand economic and strategic partnership.

Her Excellency Ms. Ping Kitnikone, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand, delivered remarks highlighting Canada’s commitment to being a reliable and trusted partner to Thailand. She stated:

“Here in Thailand, my colleagues and I are focused on turning Canada’s global interests into practical partnerships—working with trusted allies across government, business, and civil society to deepen our mutually beneficial cooperation in a range of areas.”

His Excellency Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, also delivered remarks, reaffirming the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Following the formal remarks, guests enjoyed networking opportunities and a selection of Canadian culinary favorites, including poutine (crispy French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy), Timbits (bite-sized doughnut treats), and Caesars (Canada's iconic savory cocktail).