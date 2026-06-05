Canada launches AI strategy to create 250,000 jobs and boost GDP

Canada has launched a new artificial intelligence strategy, “AI for All”, aimed at turning AI into a key driver of economic growth, job creation and productivity.

The plan is expected to help create 250,000 jobs by 2031 and increase Canada’s gross domestic product by around 3%, as Ottawa seeks to accelerate the use of AI across major sectors of the economy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the strategy in Toronto on Thursday (June 4), as global competition in artificial intelligence intensifies and major businesses pour investment into tools designed to process information faster and improve workforce productivity.

Canada has struggled with low productivity growth in recent years, making AI adoption a central part of the government’s effort to strengthen the country’s economic competitiveness.

The government estimates that wider use of AI in key sectors could improve labour efficiency, support commercial development and unlock nearly C$200 billion in long-term economic value.