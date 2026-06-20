Watch Thailand vs Canada LIVE in Women’s VNL 2026 tonight at 8.30pm

The live broadcast schedule for the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) continues with the preliminary round, Week 2, moving into Thailand’s third match at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 8.30pm.

The match will see the Thai women’s national volleyball team, ranked 20th in the world, face Canada, ranked ninth in the world.



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Thailand recently claimed their first victory of the tournament after producing an impressive performance to beat Bulgaria 3-0 sets — 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 — on June 18.

The victory not only boosted the team’s confidence, but also lifted Thailand to 20th in the world rankings with 163.68 ranking points. Thailand currently sit 14th in the VNL 2026 standings, with one win, five defeats and six points.

Canada have also performed strongly in Week 2. They recently defeated the Netherlands 3-1 sets, and are currently seventh in the standings with four wins, two defeats and 13 points. Canada are seen as a fast-improving team with tall, powerful players who could pose a major challenge for Thailand.