Watch Thailand vs Canada LIVE in Women’s VNL 2026 tonight at 8.30pm

The live broadcast schedule for the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) continues with the preliminary round, Week 2, moving into Thailand’s third match at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 8.30pm.
The match will see the Thai women’s national volleyball team, ranked 20th in the world, face Canada, ranked ninth in the world.
Thailand recently claimed their first victory of the tournament after producing an impressive performance to beat Bulgaria 3-0 sets — 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 — on June 18.
The victory not only boosted the team’s confidence, but also lifted Thailand to 20th in the world rankings with 163.68 ranking points. Thailand currently sit 14th in the VNL 2026 standings, with one win, five defeats and six points.
Canada have also performed strongly in Week 2. They recently defeated the Netherlands 3-1 sets, and are currently seventh in the standings with four wins, two defeats and 13 points. Canada are seen as a fast-improving team with tall, powerful players who could pose a major challenge for Thailand.
Across seven previous international meetings, Thailand hold a slight advantage over Canada, with four wins and three defeats.
However, Canada have won the two most recent encounters:
This match is especially important for Thailand’s bid to avoid relegation.
Under the new VNL format, the team finishing 18th, or last in the overall standings, will be relegated and lose the right to compete in the 2027 edition.
Winning points at home, in front of a packed crowd at Indoor Stadium Huamark, could be a key factor in helping Thailand survive and retain their place on the global stage.
Thai volleyball fans can watch the live broadcast and cheer on the national team on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 8.30pm Thailand time through the following channels:
Free TV: MONOMAX SPORTS, Channel 29
Online: MONOMAX application and website, with live coverage of all matches throughout the tournament available via monthly subscription.