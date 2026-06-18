Thailand seek first VNL win in must-win Bulgaria clash at Huamark

Relegation pressure raises stakes

The pressure on Thailand has intensified under the new VNL format, with the team finishing 18th in the overall standings to be relegated and lose the right to compete in the 2027 edition.

That makes every point vital for Thailand, especially during the Bangkok leg, where the team have the advantage of home support.

A win over Bulgaria would not only lift morale after five straight defeats, but also help Thailand move away from the danger zone before tougher matches against Canada and the Netherlands later this week.

Bulgaria also fighting for survival points

Bulgaria enter the match in a slightly stronger position, sitting 16th in the standings with one win, four defeats and three points — the same points total as Thailand but with a better ranking position.

That makes tonight’s contest a direct battle between two teams trying to avoid being dragged deeper into the relegation fight.

Bulgaria’s standout result so far was a 3-0 victory over the Dominican Republic, but they most recently suffered a straight-sets defeat to Poland.

Head-to-head record points to tight contest

Thailand hold a narrow edge over Bulgaria in their last five international meetings, winning three times and losing twice.

The previous five meetings were:

June 22, 2025, VNL: Thailand lost to Bulgaria 2-3

June 13, 2024, VNL: Thailand beat Bulgaria 3-2

May 31, 2022, VNL: Thailand beat Bulgaria 3-0

June 4, 2019, VNL: Thailand beat Bulgaria 3-1

October 10, 2018, World Championship: Thailand lost to Bulgaria 2-3

The close record suggests another long and tense match could be on the cards, especially as both teams are under pressure to collect points.

Fans can watch live on MONOMAX

Thailand’s VNL Week 2 matches are being held at Indoor Stadium Huamark from June 17-21, with live coverage available on MONOMAX.

Fans can watch the Thailand v Bulgaria match on MONOMAX SPORTS and via the MONOMAX platform. MONO has also confirmed that VNL 2026 broadcasts are available through MONOMAX SPORTS and MONOMAX.