Thailand seek first VNL win in must-win Bulgaria clash at Huamark

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team will return to court tonight chasing their first win of the Volleyball Nations League 2026, as they take on Bulgaria in a crucial Week 2 match at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.
The match is scheduled for 8.30pm on Thursday, June 18, with Volleyball World listing the fixture as Thailand v Bulgaria in Pool 6 of the women’s VNL Week 2.
The best angle of the match is clear: this is no longer just another preliminary-round fixture. For Thailand, it is a must-win home clash against a direct rival near the bottom of the standings, with the relegation race becoming increasingly tense.
Under head coach “Coach Aod” Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, Thailand have endured a difficult start to the tournament, losing all five of their opening matches.
The latest setback came against Ukraine on Wednesday, when Thailand fought through five sets before losing 2-3 at Indoor Stadium Huamark. Volleyball World listed the set scores as 23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22 and 10-15.
Thailand now sit 17th in the VNL standings with five defeats from five matches and three points, just one place above bottom side the Dominican Republic.
The pressure on Thailand has intensified under the new VNL format, with the team finishing 18th in the overall standings to be relegated and lose the right to compete in the 2027 edition.
That makes every point vital for Thailand, especially during the Bangkok leg, where the team have the advantage of home support.
A win over Bulgaria would not only lift morale after five straight defeats, but also help Thailand move away from the danger zone before tougher matches against Canada and the Netherlands later this week.
Bulgaria enter the match in a slightly stronger position, sitting 16th in the standings with one win, four defeats and three points — the same points total as Thailand but with a better ranking position.
That makes tonight’s contest a direct battle between two teams trying to avoid being dragged deeper into the relegation fight.
Bulgaria’s standout result so far was a 3-0 victory over the Dominican Republic, but they most recently suffered a straight-sets defeat to Poland.
Thailand hold a narrow edge over Bulgaria in their last five international meetings, winning three times and losing twice.
The previous five meetings were:
The close record suggests another long and tense match could be on the cards, especially as both teams are under pressure to collect points.
Thailand’s VNL Week 2 matches are being held at Indoor Stadium Huamark from June 17-21, with live coverage available on MONOMAX.
Fans can watch the Thailand v Bulgaria match on MONOMAX SPORTS and via the MONOMAX platform. MONO has also confirmed that VNL 2026 broadcasts are available through MONOMAX SPORTS and MONOMAX.