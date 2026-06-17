Thailand women set for VNL 2026 Week 2 home fixtures in Bangkok

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand women set for VNL 2026 Week 2 home fixtures in Bangkok

The Thai women’s team will play Ukraine, Bulgaria, Canada and the Netherlands at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Week 2 of VNL 2026.

  • Thailand will host Week 2 of the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Bangkok.
  • The home fixtures will be held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark from June 17 to June 21, 2026.
  • During the week, the Thai team is scheduled to play against Ukraine, Bulgaria, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League, or VNL 2026, is set to return with more action in Week 2.

This time, Thailand has been given the honour of hosting the competition at Indoor Stadium Huamark, giving the Thai women’s squad an important opportunity to play before home supporters.

Thailand’s schedule for the second leg of the round-robin stage will see the Thai women’s volleyball team face several notable opponents as it seeks to earn points in the world rankings.

Thailand women set for VNL 2026 Week 2 home fixtures in Bangkok

Week 2 schedule of the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League from Wednesday (June 17, 2026) to Sunday (June 21, 2026) (Thailand national team)

Wednesday (June 17)

  • Thailand v Ukraine, 8.30pm

Thursday (June 18)

  • Thailand v Bulgaria, 8.30pm

Saturday (June 20)

  • Thailand v Canada, 8.30pm

Sunday (June 21)

  • Thailand v the Netherlands, 8.30pm

Thailand women set for VNL 2026 Week 2 home fixtures in Bangkok

Thailand women’s national volleyball team roster

  • Pornpun Guedpard
  • Natthanicha Jaisaen
  • Piyanut Pannoy
  • Kalyarat Khamwong
  • Jidapa Nahuanong
  • Thatdao Nuekjang
  • Wimonrat Thanapan
  • Kaewkalaya Kamulthala
  • Ajcharaporn Kongyot
  • Sasipapron Janthawisut
  • Warisara Seetaloed
  • Kantima Aekpatcha
  • Pimpichaya Kokram
  • Supawadee Panwilai

Reserve players are Kanyarat Kunmueang, Papatchaya Phontham, Nirarach Srikuta and Serah Ankomah.

Team officials are Feng Kun (team manager), Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai (head coach), Theerasak Nakprasong (coach), Onuma Sittirak (coach), Shin Yoshida (coach), Pichet Yiemsiri (team doctor), Natrapee Polyai (sports scientist), Thaworn Kamutsri (sports scientist), Suthamas Suthiviriyakul (physiotherapist), Somchai Donpraiyod (statistician) and Amarin Boonkong (statistician).

The above is Thailand’s Week 2 schedule for the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League from June 17 to 21.

The Nation Editorial Team

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