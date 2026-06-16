Thailand hosts VNL 2026 Week 2 in Bangkok as relegation race tightens

Updated match and live broadcast schedule for the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) Week 2, hosted by Thailand from Wednesday (June 17, 2026) to Sunday (June 21, 2026).

Fans can support the Thai women’s volleyball team as they chase victories, with live volleyball available on MONOMAX.

The Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2026 (VNL 2026) returns with greater intensity than in previous years after the International Volleyball Federation adjusted the rules so that the team at the bottom of the overall standings among all 18 teams will be relegated and lose the right to compete in 2027.

That makes every point from every match highly important, including for Thailand, which must quickly collect points to maintain its place on the global stage.

VNL 2026 features 18 leading teams from around the world.

The team finishing 18th in the overall standings after the preliminary round will be relegated and immediately lose the right to compete in 2027.