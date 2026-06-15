Thai fans urged to lift winless women’s team as VNL 2026 Bangkok leg begins

Thai volleyball fans are being urged to throw their full support behind the national women’s team as they return to home soil for the second week of the Volleyball Nations League 2026, with Thailand still searching for their first win after a difficult opening round in Nanjing, China.
The Thai team ended Week 1 without a victory, losing four matches, but the Bangkok leg gives them a stronger chance to turn their campaign around in front of a home crowd at Indoor Stadium Huamark from June 17–21. Thailand are due to face Ukraine, Bulgaria, Canada and the Netherlands, with all four of their matches scheduled for 8.30pm Thailand time.
Jasmine International Public Company Limited, or JAS, which holds the live broadcasting rights for VNL 2026, will bring the tournament to Thai viewers via the Monomax streaming platform and the MONOMAX SPORTS channel. Fans can watch selected key matches free on MONOMAX SPORTS, while full tournament coverage is available on the Monomax app through the Sports Basic Package, priced at 199 baht per month or 1,599 baht per year.
Thailand will enter the second week under pressure but with renewed optimism, as the home crowd could provide the lift needed to convert close contests into victories.
The team showed fighting spirit in the opening week, especially in two five-set defeats, but they were unable to close out matches against higher-ranked opponents. Thailand opened their campaign with a 0-3 loss to Serbia, going down 24-26, 22-25, 19-25, before pushing China to five sets in a 2-3 defeat. The China match ended 14-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 7-15 from Thailand’s perspective.
Thailand then suffered another painful five-set loss to Belgium despite taking the first two sets, falling 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 14-16. Their opening week ended with a 0-3 defeat to Czechia, 14-25, 19-25, 11-25.
Those results left Thailand 17th in the VNL standings after Week 1, with four defeats and two points. The top eight teams at the end of the preliminary phase advance to the final phase, making the Bangkok fixtures crucial for Thailand’s hopes of climbing the table.
The VNL 2026 coverage also underlines JAS’s push into premium sports content, with volleyball becoming one of the key properties in its sports and entertainment portfolio.
Volleyball World earlier announced JAS as exclusive rights holder and Mono as exclusive broadcaster for major international volleyball competitions across Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The agreement covers leading competitions including the Volleyball Nations League, FIVB events and AVC Continental Championships, with coverage combining free-to-air exposure, OTT streaming on MONOMAX, digital content and highlights.
JAS has positioned the Bangkok leg as a major moment for Thai volleyball fans, with Thailand playing four prime-time matches on home court.
All Thailand matches will be played at 8.30pm Thailand time at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok.
Wednesday, June 17
Thursday, June 18
Friday, June 19
Saturday, June 20
Sunday, June 21