Foreign Capital Flows into Thai Bonds Despite Hawkish Fed Outlook and Volatility

Overseas investors maintain a net positive 26 billion baht inflow into Thai debt, but brewing geopolitical tensions and global rate hikes threaten a second-half reversal.
Foreign investors have injected a net total of approximately 26 billion baht into the Thai bond market since the beginning of 2026. However, the sustained inflows mask severe month-on-month volatility, leaving analysts and policymakers heavily cautious about mounting external pressures in the second half of the year.
Speaking to Krungthep Turakij, Ariya Tiranaprakaij, managing director of the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA), stated that external macroeconomic shocks continue to buffet the domestic fixed-income market. Tensions erupting earlier in the year caused Thai bond yields to spike aggressively before cooling off as immediate anxieties subsided.
Compared to the end of last year, the 10-year Thai benchmark yield has risen by roughly 50 basis points (bps). This upward trajectory aligns with domestic inflationary concerns and the broader sell-off across US Treasury markets.
Despite the rise, Ariya noted that current yield levels remain manageable and have not yet crippled the financing capabilities of the public or private sectors.
Currently, the 10-year Thai bond yield hovers between 2.1% and 2.2%. Compared to the 10-year US Treasury yield of approximately 4.5%, the spread remains stable at around 200 bps.
While international appetite for Thai debt remains intact—with total foreign holdings currently standing at roughly 950 billion baht—capital movement has been highly erratic.
Foreign investors turned sharp net sellers during the geopolitical scare before reversing course with an influx of 5.1 billion baht and 21.2 billion baht. However, data indicates that the tide has begun turning again, with notable capital flight re-emerging recently.
The government, which faces substantial funding requirements for the current fiscal period, has responded by adjusting its state fundraising strategy. The Ministry of Finance has diversified its borrowing sources to avoid saturating the market with standard government bond offerings.
Planners fear that flooding the market with debt during highly volatile periods could aggressively drive up state yields and elevate national borrowing costs.
Meanwhile, the corporate bond sector is demonstrating resilience. Corporate issuance contracted by about 15% during the first quarter due to market jitters.
However, large conglomerates have since returned to the primary market, lifting cumulative corporate bond offerings to approximately 371 billion baht—tracking just behind the 378 billion baht recorded during the same period last year.
Despite the net positive headline figures, internal mechanics within the bond market are beginning to flash warning signs. Patranun Thaniyavarn Limudomporn, senior manager and investment strategist at XSpring Asset Management Co., Ltd., raised concerns over a slowing momentum in foreign capital.
Offshore investors registered a heavy net sell-off recently, marking a profound shift from the massive net buying patterns observed last year.
Furthermore, Patranun pointed out that the domestic market is currently grappling with a distorted yield curve. Aggressive short-term positioning has depressed near-term yields, while sustained selling pressure on long-term securities (10- to 30-year maturities) has pushed long-term yields upward.
This inversion-style pressure directly threatens the private sector, particularly corporations seeking to issue long-term debentures, which now face significantly higher funding costs and tightening liquidity.
Echoing the cautious outlook, Paradorn Tiaranapramote, research director at Asia Plus Securities, clarified that while overall first-half fund flows into both Thai equities and fixed income remained net positive, the second half of the year carries significantly amplified risk profiles.
"The fixed-income market enjoyed substantial inflows early in the year before shifting into negative territory as external conflicts intensified. Flows rebounded strongly across the mid-year period before flipping back into net sales, dragging the cumulative total down to the 26 billion baht mark," Paradorn explained.
The primary risk variable for the remainder of the year sits with the United States Federal Reserve. Financial analysts are increasingly worried that if the Fed opts for additional hawkish interest rate hikes to curb sticky inflation, global bond yields will undergo another upward repricing. Such a scenario would inevitably trigger severe capital flight out of emerging markets like Thailand, while souring investor sentiment across global risk assets.