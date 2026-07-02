Foreign Capital Flows into Thai Bonds Despite Hawkish Fed Outlook and Volatility

Overseas investors maintain a net positive 26 billion baht inflow into Thai debt, but brewing geopolitical tensions and global rate hikes threaten a second-half reversal.

Foreign investors have injected a net total of approximately 26 billion baht into the Thai bond market since the beginning of 2026. However, the sustained inflows mask severe month-on-month volatility, leaving analysts and policymakers heavily cautious about mounting external pressures in the second half of the year.

Speaking to Krungthep Turakij, Ariya Tiranaprakaij, managing director of the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA), stated that external macroeconomic shocks continue to buffet the domestic fixed-income market. Tensions erupting earlier in the year caused Thai bond yields to spike aggressively before cooling off as immediate anxieties subsided.

Compared to the end of last year, the 10-year Thai benchmark yield has risen by roughly 50 basis points (bps). This upward trajectory aligns with domestic inflationary concerns and the broader sell-off across US Treasury markets.

Despite the rise, Ariya noted that current yield levels remain manageable and have not yet crippled the financing capabilities of the public or private sectors.

Currently, the 10-year Thai bond yield hovers between 2.1% and 2.2%. Compared to the 10-year US Treasury yield of approximately 4.5%, the spread remains stable at around 200 bps.