Thai Airways Returns to Amsterdam After 28-Year Hiatus with Daily Flights

Deploying the Airbus A350-900 for daily services, the flag carrier aims to strengthen trade, tourism, and transit links between Europe and Asia.
Thai Airways International (THAI) has officially reinstated its direct scheduled service between Bangkok and Amsterdam, ending a 28-year hiatus on the route. The historic return to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, which was suspended in 1999, commenced daily operations on 1 July 2026.
To mark the occasion, an inaugural flight ceremony was held at Suvarnabhumi Airport, attended by THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri and Chief Commercial Officer Kittiphong Sansomboon.
The maiden flight, operated by an Airbus A350-900 (registration HS-THH), touched down at Schiphol Airport at approximately 12:30 local time before taxiing into gate E19, where it was met with a celebratory reception.
According to reports by Thansettakij, Joery Strijtveen, head of Aviation Partnerships at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, expressed strong enthusiasm regarding the carrier's return after nearly three decades.
Strijtveen emphasised that Thailand represents a vital market for Schiphol, noting that the reinstated connection to Bangkok will significantly broaden travel options and enhance transit connectivity to diverse destinations across Asia.
Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, holds significant value for THAI as both a premium cultural destination and a major macroeconomic hub.
Beyond its status as a tourism powerhouse—famous for landmarks such as the Rijksmuseum, Dam Square, and its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Canal Ring—the city serves as one of Western Europe’s most critical commercial, industrial, and transport gateways.
Schiphol’s strategic network allows passengers seamless rail connections into neighbouring European economic centres, including Belgium and Germany.
Furthermore, the city boasts one of the Netherlands’ primary seaports, playing an indispensable role in international trade and European logistics. By restoring this non-stop link, THAI positions itself to capture lucrative business travel and cargo freight alongside high-volume leisure traffic.
Effective immediately, the national flag carrier will operate the non-stop service seven times a week utilising its modern Airbus A350-900 aircraft, configured with full onboard amenities.
The daily flight schedule is structured as follows:
Bangkok to Amsterdam (Daily): Flight TG936 departs Bangkok at 05:35, arriving in Amsterdam at 12:40.
Amsterdam to Bangkok (Daily): Flight TG937 departs Amsterdam at 14:15, arriving in Bangkok at 06:35 the following day.
The early morning arrival in Bangkok is strategically timed to allow European passengers to seamlessly connect to THAI’s extensive domestic and regional network across Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.