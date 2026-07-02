Thai Airways Returns to Amsterdam After 28-Year Hiatus with Daily Flights

Deploying the Airbus A350-900 for daily services, the flag carrier aims to strengthen trade, tourism, and transit links between Europe and Asia.

Thai Airways International (THAI) has officially reinstated its direct scheduled service between Bangkok and Amsterdam, ending a 28-year hiatus on the route. The historic return to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, which was suspended in 1999, commenced daily operations on 1 July 2026.

To mark the occasion, an inaugural flight ceremony was held at Suvarnabhumi Airport, attended by THAI Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri and Chief Commercial Officer Kittiphong Sansomboon.

The maiden flight, operated by an Airbus A350-900 (registration HS-THH), touched down at Schiphol Airport at approximately 12:30 local time before taxiing into gate E19, where it was met with a celebratory reception.

