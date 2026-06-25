Above the clouds: how Thai Airways is turning AI logistics into a competitive advantage

In aviation, the difference between turbulence and smooth flight is increasingly decided not in the cockpit, but in the data centre.

For Thai Airways International, that shift is now becoming reality. As the national carrier continues its financial rehabilitation, it is quietly rebuilding its operational backbone with artificial intelligence — replacing paper-based systems with predictive analytics designed to keep aircraft flying, not waiting on the ground.

At Suvarnabhumi Airport, one of Southeast Asia’s busiest aviation hubs, Thai Airways is deploying AI-driven logistics systems that monitor fleet performance in real time. These tools analyse vast streams of operational data — from engine performance to component stress patterns — to forecast maintenance needs before technical issues arise.

In practice, this means a move towards predictive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), where algorithms can anticipate when parts will need servicing long before failure occurs. The result is fewer unexpected delays, reduced maintenance costs and more aircraft available for revenue-generating flights.