Thai Airways raises fuel surcharge on Japan–Thailand flights

Thai Airways International has announced a second increase in fuel surcharges, which will apply only to passengers travelling from Japan to Thailand, with higher charges taking effect for tickets issued from July 1, 2026.

The airline said the adjustment reflects continued volatility in global jet fuel prices, which remain elevated compared with pre-conflict levels. It also noted that the revised surcharge structure has been submitted for approval to Japanese aviation regulators in line with local requirements. The move follows an earlier adjustment introduced in May.

Under the revised rates, economy class passengers on Japan–Thailand routes will see the fuel surcharge rise from US$140 to US$180 per one-way journey, an increase of US$40, or around 1,300 baht. This brings the total surcharge to approximately 5,900 baht per flight, representing an average increase of 28.57%.

For business class and first class, the surcharge will rise from US$170 to US$225 per one-way journey. The additional US$55, or roughly 1,800 baht, brings the total to about 7,400 baht per flight, marking an average increase of 32.4%.