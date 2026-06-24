Central Group Joins Hands with Thai Airways to Elevate the Travel Experience with a Special-Edition Good Goods Souvenir

Central Group, in collaboration with Thai Airways, is celebrating the return of direct round-trip flights between Bangkok and Amsterdam, the Netherlands by welcoming passengers on the inaugural flights on 1 July 2026 with an exclusive limited-edition Good Goods bag, specially designed to commemorate this milestone route.

Inspired by a tulip motif, a symbol of the Netherlands, the design is combined with a winged elephant motif representing Thailand’s unique identity, symbolising the connection between Bangkok and Amsterdam. The bags are available in two sizes: a large version for Business Class passengers and a portable version for Economy Class passengers.

In addition, Thai Airways passengers travelling on this route can enjoy exclusive privileges simply by presenting their Thai Airways boarding pass at participating shopping centres, department stores, retail outlets, hotels and restaurants under Central Group from 1 July to 30 September 2026.