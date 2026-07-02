Consular Affairs updates visa-free destinations for Thai passports

The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated its 2026 list of 35 countries and territories where holders of ordinary Thai passports do not need to apply for a visa, allowing Thais to travel abroad under visa-free arrangements.

The list covers 35 countries and territories where ordinary Thai passport holders may enter without applying for a visa in 2026.

The permitted length of stay varies by destination, ranging from 14 to 365 days, while some countries grant visa exemptions temporarily.

Travellers should check the conditions before every trip.