Consular Affairs updates visa-free destinations for Thai passports

THURSDAY, JULY 02, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Consular Affairs updates visa-free destinations for Thai passports

Thai ordinary passport holders can travel to the listed destinations for 14 to 365 days, with Japan and Taiwan under temporary waivers.

  • The Department of Consular Affairs has updated its list for 2026, allowing Thai passport holders visa-free entry to 35 countries and territories.
  • The permitted length of stay varies significantly by destination, ranging from 14 days to as long as 365 days.
  • Some visa exemptions are temporary measures with specific timeframes, such as for Japan and Taiwan, or have conditions like Myanmar's airport-only entry.
  • Travelers are advised to confirm the latest entry requirements before each trip as the destination country's policies may change.

The Department of Consular Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has updated its 2026 list of 35 countries and territories where holders of ordinary Thai passports do not need to apply for a visa, allowing Thais to travel abroad under visa-free arrangements.

The list covers 35 countries and territories where ordinary Thai passport holders may enter without applying for a visa in 2026.

The permitted length of stay varies by destination, ranging from 14 to 365 days, while some countries grant visa exemptions temporarily.

Travellers should check the conditions before every trip.

Consular Affairs updates visa-free destinations for Thai passports

Summary of 35 countries and territories that Thais can visit visa-free in 2026

  1. Georgia: 365 days
  2. Argentina: 90 days
  3. Brazil: 90 days
  4. Chile: 90 days
  5. Ecuador: 90 days
  6. Haiti: 90 days
  7. Panama: 90 days
  8. Peru: 90 days
  9. Republic of Korea: 90 days
  10. Cambodia: 60 days
  11. Samoa: 60 days
  12. China: 30 days
  13. Hong Kong: 30 days
  14. Indonesia: 30 days
  15. Kazakhstan: 30 days
  16. Kyrgyz Republic: 30 days
  17. Laos: 30 days
  18. Macau: 30 days
  19. Mongolia: 30 days
  20. Malaysia: 30 days
  21. Maldives: 30 days
  22. Philippines: 30 days
  23. Russia: 30 days
  24. Seychelles: 30 days
  25. Singapore: 30 days
  26. South Africa: 30 days
  27. Tajikistan: 30 days
  28. Timor-Leste: 30 days
  29. Türkiye: 30 days
  30. Vietnam: 30 days
  31. Japan: 15 days, under a temporary measure from Tuesday (July 1, 2025) to Saturday (August 1, 2026)
  32. Brunei: 14 days
  33. Myanmar: 14 days, for travel through international airports only
  34. Oman: 14 days
  35. Taiwan: 14 days, under a temporary measure from Friday (August 1, 2025) to Friday (July 31, 2026)

Travellers should check the information again before departure, as permission is granted by the destination country and may change. They may contact the embassy of the destination country in Thailand or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the following departments:

  • Department of American and South Pacific Affairs: 02 643 5128
  • Department of European Affairs: 02 643 5138
  • Department of East Asian Affairs: 02 643 5194
  • Department of South Asia, Middle East and African Affairs: 02 643 5062

The Nation Editorial Team

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