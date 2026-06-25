How Thailand’s LTR visa is attracting the world’s new rainmakers

For decades, Thailand was loved as a retirement dream: warm, graceful, affordable and easy to adore. Now, the kingdom is adding a sharper ambition. Through its Long-Term Resident, or LTR, visa, Thailand is repositioning itself not only as a place to enjoy life, but as a base from which global talent can build it.

Launched under the Board of Investment, the LTR visa targets four groups: wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, work-from-Thailand professionals and highly skilled professionals. Its promise is deliberately practical: a renewable 10-year stay, fast-track airport service, multiple re-entry, a digital work permit, annual rather than 90-day reporting, and a 17% personal income tax rate for highly skilled professionals. It also removes the four-Thai-employees-to-one-foreigner ratio requirement, making Thailand more frictionless for serious operators.

That is the real shift. Thailand is no longer courting only pension income. It is inviting “rainmakers”: founders, technologists, investors, senior executives and remote professionals who arrive with networks, knowledge and spending power.