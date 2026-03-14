BOI courts Hong Kong investors with LTR visa, privilege perks

Board of Investment (BOI) is seeking to attract investment from Hong Kong and the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), encouraging businesses to use Thailand as a base for expanding operations and investments in the region.





Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the BOI, said the agency had organised a roadshow in Hong Kong, including a seminar titled “Thailand: Investment Gateway and Global Talent Hub”, to present Thailand’s investment potential and opportunities.

The event also highlighted visa facilitation measures, including the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa for high-potential foreigners and benefits under the Thailand Privilege Card programme. More than 170 business leaders from the Greater Bay Area attended the event.

The BOI presented Thailand’s readiness to support investment, the country’s investment promotion incentives and opportunities in target industries. These include high-value service sectors such as regional headquarters, logistics services, international trade and investment support services.

The agency also highlighted advanced manufacturing sectors that rely on high technology, including printed circuit boards (PCB), smart electronic devices, batteries and energy storage systems — areas in which investors from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area have strong capabilities.

Investors were encouraged to strengthen supply-chain linkages with Thai companies and expand collaboration in these industries.