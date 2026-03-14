BOI courts Hong Kong investors with LTR visa, privilege perks

Board of Investment (BOI) is seeking to attract investment from Hong Kong and the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), encouraging businesses to use Thailand as a base for expanding operations and investments in the region.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the BOI, said the agency had organised a roadshow in Hong Kong, including a seminar titled “Thailand: Investment Gateway and Global Talent Hub”, to present Thailand’s investment potential and opportunities.
The event also highlighted visa facilitation measures, including the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa for high-potential foreigners and benefits under the Thailand Privilege Card programme. More than 170 business leaders from the Greater Bay Area attended the event.
The BOI presented Thailand’s readiness to support investment, the country’s investment promotion incentives and opportunities in target industries. These include high-value service sectors such as regional headquarters, logistics services, international trade and investment support services.
The agency also highlighted advanced manufacturing sectors that rely on high technology, including printed circuit boards (PCB), smart electronic devices, batteries and energy storage systems — areas in which investors from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area have strong capabilities.
Investors were encouraged to strengthen supply-chain linkages with Thai companies and expand collaboration in these industries.
The BOI also used the opportunity to attract skilled professionals, global talent and business leaders from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to consider Thailand as a base for long-term residence and investment.
It showcased the benefits of the LTR Visa programme, which targets specialists, investors and senior executives, and partnered with Thailand Privilege Card Co Ltd to promote privileges for high-income individuals and business leaders seeking long-term residence in Thailand.
In addition, the BOI held discussions with several leading companies in the EV and battery supply chain regarding potential investment expansion and deeper collaboration in Thailand’s modern automotive industry.
These included Tinci Materials Technology, the world’s largest producer of electrolyte materials for lithium batteries; A123 Systems, a global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries supplying major automotive brands in Europe, the United States and Asia; and Sinexcel, a developer of power electronics technology and energy management solutions for EV charging and energy storage systems.
Hong Kong remains one of the world’s leading centres for international business, finance and capital raising, and serves as a strategic gateway to global investors and multinational companies that use the city as a base for managing and expanding investments across Asia.
At the same time, Hong Kong is a key entry point to the Greater Bay Area, one of the world’s most important economic, technology and manufacturing hubs and home to many leading Chinese technology and industrial companies.
Investors from the Greater Bay Area are increasingly interested in expanding overseas, particularly in the ASEAN region.
“In a period of war and global economic uncertainty driven by geopolitical tensions, many investors are looking for new business bases that offer stability, readiness and long-term growth potential,” Narit said.
“The BOI therefore took this opportunity to engage investors in Hong Kong, one of the world’s leading business and financial centres, to communicate Thailand’s strengths and attract capital, technology and high-skilled talent to support the development of advanced industries and strengthen Thailand’s supply chains.”
Hong Kong is one of Thailand’s major investment sources. Over the past five years (2021–2025), investors from Hong Kong submitted 658 investment promotion applications worth more than 401 billion baht.
In 2025 alone, Hong Kong investment applications reached 245 billion baht, ranking second among all foreign direct investment sources. Most investments were in digital industries, electrical appliances and electronics, as well as metal and materials production.
The BOI also presented investment opportunities in Thailand’s battery and energy storage ecosystem, highlighting the growth of the EV and clean energy sectors that will underpin the development of the battery industry.
Opportunities span the entire supply chain, from battery cell, module and pack production to key materials and components such as cathode, anode, electrolyte and separators, which represent the highest-value and most technologically advanced segments of the battery industry.
Bernard Chan, Chairman of the Hong Kong–Thailand Business Council, said Thailand offers strong investment potential, with competitive business costs and a neutral position that allows cooperation with countries around the world.
Executives from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) also voiced support for investment opportunities in Thailand, noting that global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions are prompting investors to seek stable long-term investment bases.
A recent survey found that 73% of Hong Kong companies plan to accelerate expansion into ASEAN, with Thailand ranking second after Singapore as a preferred destination — reflecting strong potential for deeper investment cooperation between Thailand and Hong Kong in the years ahead.