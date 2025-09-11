LTR Visa contributes over THB20 billion to economy in 3 years: BOI

The program has contributed over 23 billion baht to the economy, generating income through four main channels: visa fees, estimated spending by visa holders in Thailand, direct investments, and tax revenues from high-skilled professionals.

Narit revealed that in January 2025, the Cabinet approved revisions to the LTR Visa scheme. The updates aim to make the criteria and conditions more appealing to a wider range of talent.

Additionally, the scope of the program has been expanded to include foreign faculty members from various academic and vocational institutions, further elevating Thailand’s human capital in preparation for the wave of new investments in emerging industries.

These revisions have already led to a doubling of applications from wealthy global citizens, compared to the same period last year, significantly boosting investment in Thailand.

The number of highly skilled professionals and wealthy pensioners also continues to rise. However, applications from Work-from-Thailand professionals have slowed, following global trends post-Covid, as the work environment has returned to normal.

Despite geopolitical tensions and shifts in the global trade landscape, Thailand remains an attractive destination for investors and global talent. Since the recent update to the LTR Visa criteria, applications have continued to rise, reflecting a better alignment with the needs of target groups.

The LTR Visa initiative has enhanced Thailand's strengths as a destination for investment and high-quality professionals from around the world.