Global funds pare back Thai stocks and bonds ahead of Feb 8 vote, despite cheaper valuations

Global fund managers are dialling down risk in Thai equities and government bonds ahead of Thailand’s February 8 election, as international investors position for greater clarity on the country’s economic policy direction after the vote.

Bloomberg reported that a number of global asset managers have already limited exposure, even though Thai share valuations look comparatively cheaper, with the market trading at about 14 times earnings (P/E)—below its five-year average and lower than some regional peers.



Election seen as a key test for market confidence

Christopher Liew, chief investment officer at Principal Asset Management in Singapore, was cited as saying that while Thai shares may look “cheap” relative to earnings, valuation alone is not enough to attract fresh inflows.

Bloomberg noted that investors are watching for signs that the next government—expected to produce Thailand’s fourth prime minister in three years—can deliver more consistent economic management and structural reforms.