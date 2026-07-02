Bangkok’s sinking crisis may arrive within a decade, Prof Dr Suchatvee warns

Prof Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat, leader of the Thai Kao Mai Party, has warned in a video published on his online channels that Bangkok has a “one million per cent” chance of being submerged below sea level if water management continues in the same way.





He called on the Bangkok governor and the government to urgently invest in large-scale and sustainable flood-prevention infrastructure, rather than continuing to spend budgets on short-term fixes, in order to prepare for a crisis that could arrive sooner than expected.

A sinking crisis that may arrive earlier than expected

Prof Dr Suchatvee said that although earlier projections suggested the crisis would become severe in 2037, the latest assessments by several experts, including Assoc Prof Dr Seri Supharathit, a specialist in climate change and disasters, and Dr Chawalit Chantararat, a specialist in water resources engineering, indicate that the problem could arrive earlier.