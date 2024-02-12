Rising Sea Levels: 90K in southern Bangladesh may face displacement by 2050

By the end of the century, the situation will be even worse as between 12% and 18% of Bangladesh's coastal area is projected to be submerged by rising seas, according to a report released yesterday by the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD).

This will have devastating consequences for vital food crops, and more people will be forced to leave their homes, adds the report titled Climate Change Impacts in Bangladesh.

The estimated annual average loss due to cyclones is $1 billion, which is 0.7% of the GDP.

"Due to our country's geographical position, we are witnessing flooding, depletion of water sources, rising sea levels, and the intrusion of salinity.