Increased risk on Rama II Road due to land subsidence, rising sea levels

Sonthi explained that the soft clay soil in the area, formerly a wetland, is susceptible to subsidence at a rate of one to two centimetres per year, with some locations sinking by as much as one to two inches annually.

He identified Bang Na, Bang Kapi, Min Buri, Rama II Road and Mahachai as high-risk zones for subsidence.

He also pointed out that the sea level at Chulachomklao Fort in Samut Prakan province could rise by 0.39 metres in 2030 and reach up to 1.68 metres by 2100 due to global temperature increases.

This rise, combined with continued soil subsidence, could heighten the risk of flooding and infrastructure instability.