From Folk Music to National Capital: How Kalasin’s Pong Lang Revitalises Secondary Cities

The instrument, composed of 13 wooden bars arranged in a xylophone-like form, produces a clear and vibrant sound. It is crafted from durable, resonant Mahad (Artocarpus lacucha) wood, reflecting a seamless blend of natural wisdom and musical ingenuity.

The instrument traces its origins to the "Kraw Lor", a traditional community signaling device and folk percussion tool.

Kalasin native and National Artist Pleung Chairasamee reinvented this traditional wisdom, transforming the rustic device into the standardised, fully melodic instrument known today.