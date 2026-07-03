One Bangkok to stage Southeast Asia’s first Sanrio half marathon



Bangkok route designed to show two sides of the city

Keerati Supadirekkul, chief executive officer of Young Sons, described the project as a new running experience that brings together sport, entertainment, lifestyle and global intellectual property.

He explained that the race route had been carefully designed as a true city run through Bangkok’s modern business district before crossing the Chao Phraya River to showcase riverside communities and the authentic lifestyle of Thonburi, which reflects the cultural roots of Bangkok.

“We want runners to experience two distinct dimensions of Bangkok within one unforgettable route, especially through the new 17K format, which we believe will become one of the city’s most memorable running experiences,” Keerati noted.

Keerati expects the event to attract more than 30,000 participants from Thailand and overseas, adding that the race could encourage Sanrio fans to start exercising and take better care of their health.

“It would be wonderful if what we are doing could become a starting point for people to get up and take care of themselves,” he added.

“Through these characters, fans’ affection can move beyond simply consuming content or admiring them. It can become something active, part of their daily routine and, hopefully, a starting point for better self-care.”

Korawich Pungbangkadee, chief commercial officer of Young Sons, expects runners from Japan, China, Southeast Asia and Europe to join the event, which he believes will help support Thailand’s economy and tourism sector.

He noted that Thailand has many attractive destinations, a strong food culture and affordable travel experiences, making it widely recognised as a tourism destination.

“As Young Sons develops this as a sportainment event, we want to play a small part in supporting the country’s efforts to attract foreign visitors to Thailand, especially Bangkok and One Bangkok,” Korawich remarked.





One Bangkok highlights community and lifestyle appeal

As a key partner supporting the first Sanrio Characters Half Marathon in Southeast Asia, Worawat Srisa-an, deputy chief executive officer of One Bangkok, said creating a great city is about more than developing physical spaces.

He explained that One Bangkok aims to foster an environment where people can enjoy a high quality of life, connect with one another and engage with the city in new and meaningful ways.

The event, he added, demonstrates how sport, entertainment and lifestyle experiences can bring people from diverse backgrounds together in a shared space.

“We are delighted to be part of this landmark sportainment experience, bringing people together and contributing to a more vibrant and liveable Bangkok,” Worawat said.

Tattayakorn Benjapattharaseth, senior director of office buildings at One Bangkok, described the district as having several strengths, including its spaces, ecosystem and diversity.

She noted that One Bangkok is also focused on building community across its workplaces, shopping areas, hotels and residential spaces.

She believes the event will take One Bangkok’s community to another level by strengthening connections among people in the district and enhancing its wider ecosystem through major lifestyle activities.





Post-race festival to feature Sanrio inflatables and family zones

One Bangkok Park will be transformed into a full-scale post-race lifestyle experience, featuring recovery activities such as ice bath zones, family and children’s areas, and a wide range of entertainment and lifestyle activities throughout the day.

Larger-than-life Sanrio character inflatables will be brought to Bangkok exclusively for the event, giving fans the chance to take photos with their favourite characters.

The venue will also accommodate participants with more than 6,000 parking spaces and comprehensive event facilities.

Beyond racing and entertainment, the event aims to create social impact under the concept: “Every kilometre you run creates more than just memories — it creates impact.”

For every kilometre completed by participants, 1 baht will be contributed through the Princess Srisavangavadhana Foundation under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana, supporting education, medical research and public-benefit initiatives.



Virtual run and ticket sales launch in July

Runners nationwide will also be invited to join the movement through the Sanrio Characters Half Marathon Virtual Run.

Participants can choose a starting distance from 3.5K with their favourite character medal for 790 baht, or register for the 21K package to receive the complete collection of all six character medals, along with an exclusive limited-edition design collection shirt priced at 4,190 baht.

Official ticket sales and merchandise will launch on July 9 at 10am via www.youngsons.com and official ticketing partner ThaiRun.

Tickets will start from 1,690 baht. The 17K distance will be priced at 1,790 baht, while the 21K Half Marathon will cost 1,890 baht.

Participants interested in the Limited Edition Champion Package, priced at 2,950 baht, will also receive an exclusive Sanrio Half Marathon Bomber Jacket valued at 1,980 baht.

All registrations will include unlimited complimentary race photo downloads and accident insurance coverage throughout the event.

One Bangkok members will also receive access to special ticket privileges under terms and conditions set by the organisers.