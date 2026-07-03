Thailand faces tougher Japan scrutiny as drug seizures from Thai routes rise

Thailand is facing closer scrutiny from Japanese authorities after a series of drug-smuggling cases linked to flights from Thai airports, adding to wider concerns over the country’s image following earlier reports involving a Thai Airways crew member accused in a heroin-smuggling case.

Japanese customs data and recent seizure reports indicate that several cases between May and June involved passengers or shipments that originated from Thailand. The cases have raised concerns that travellers arriving from Thailand may now face closer checks by Japanese authorities.

According to figures cited by Japanese customs from the beginning of 2026 to the present, about 51 drug-related cases have been recorded, with 11 cases linked to passengers travelling from airports in Thailand. That accounted for 21.6% of the total cited in the report.

The substances detected in the recent cases included cannabis, THC, methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA. Authorities also identified both Delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, and Delta-8 THC, a related compound with weaker effects.

The cases were linked to departures from Thailand’s main airports, including Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and Chiang Mai.