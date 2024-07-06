Attempt to reclassify cannabis as Category 5 narcotic moves forward

Surachok emphasised that there is a consensus on using cannabis and hemp for medical purposes to benefit patients. However, there were a few members who expressed concerns about the potential hardships for the public if the controls were too strict, suggesting the need for regulation under a dedicated law.

Regarding the Cannabis and Hemp Act that was previously discussed, Surachok said it would not be dismissed automatically and that any further legislative action would follow the standard legislative process. The current actions of the Narcotic Control Board are in accordance with the existing laws.

Following the approval by the Narcotic Control Board, the draft will be forwarded to the ONCB for final approval. If approved, the new classification will take effect from January 1, 2025, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will need to issue regulations to define the specific conditions.

Meanwhile, Prasitchai Nunual, secretary general of the Network for

Writing the Future of Thai Cannabis, along with others, announced via a live broadcast to the public and cannabis networks nationwide that the reclassification of cannabis as a narcotic is driven by the interests of certain capital groups and does not genuinely concern public welfare.

He urged people to join in opposing the decision of the Narcotic Control Board on July 8, marking what he described as the final battle.