Cannabis policy reviewed amid widespread sales and legal loopholes

Although cannabis extracts containing more than 0.2% THC are still classified as narcotics, he said the impact of cannabis availability had already been seen in practice. He argued that returning cannabis to narcotics control first, followed by a separate regulatory law, would be a better approach.

He also pointed to weaknesses in the current system, noting that while cannabis flowers are classified as a controlled herb, other parts of the plant remain outside criminal controls when cultivated.

The FDA told the committee that herbal medicines used for disease prevention and treatment remain subject to strict oversight. It said its licensing system covers three main areas: production sites and processing plants, imports, and general sales licences for certified shops and products.

The agency said it had continued inspecting cannabis-based products to ensure they met label standards, including testing raw materials. Initial findings showed that most inspected products had passed standards. However, the main problem remained sales channels that were not properly brought into the legal system.

Cannabis operators and civic groups, particularly the Thai Cannabis Future Network, presented a different view. They said legal operators were struggling to survive because of competition from the black market, illegal imports and instability in the law.

The network also raised concerns over alleged demands for benefits or pressure linked to cannabis licences by some officials, as well as problems involving medical prescriptions that were too costly for farmers to access or were allegedly being traded in places unrelated to healthcare.

The network argued that cannabis has broader economic and traditional value and should not be limited only to mainstream medical use. It called for a fair law shaped with public participation and not designed to benefit only large investors.

Sakoltee later concluded the meeting by ordering officials to compile a list of all legally licensed cannabis shops in Bangkok, as well as cannabis-related products certified by the FDA, for review.

He said cannabis had become too easy to access and stressed that future law should include rules on the distance between cannabis shops and educational institutions.

The committee also wants a broader survey of cannabis-related harm and affected groups. Sakoltee said the committee was ready to consider a draft law from the public sector alongside the Public Health Ministry’s bill in order to find a balanced and effective regulatory approach.

The next stage of cannabis regulation is likely to test whether the government and Parliament can balance economic interests, farmers’ rights and public health, particularly as concerns continue over uncontrolled access among young people.

Thansettakij