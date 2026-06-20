Cannabis policy reviewed amid widespread sales and legal loopholes

Thailand’s cannabis policy is facing fresh scrutiny after the House Public Health Committee convened a tense meeting to examine whether cannabis should be returned to the narcotics list, as concerns grow over widespread sales, legal loopholes and public health risks.
The meeting, chaired by Sakoltee Phattiyakul, chairman of the committee, was held on June 18 and brought together representatives from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, the Food and Drug Administration, medical networks, academics and civic groups campaigning against drug-related harms.
The discussion reflected the sharp divide over Thailand’s cannabis framework. Medical and anti-drug groups support returning cannabis to narcotics control, at least temporarily, to limit its impact while a dedicated cannabis law is being prepared. Cannabis operators and civic networks, however, oppose the move, warning that it could damage farmers and businesses that have tried to operate legally.
Dr Tewan Thaneerat, deputy director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, told the meeting that the department currently oversees cannabis as a controlled herb under the Protection and Promotion of Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Act 1999.
He said concerns had persisted since cannabis was liberalised in June 2022. In June 2025, the Public Health Ministry issued three regulations to control research, sales, processing and exports in line with international rules.
The department is now working with the FDA, the Department of Health Service Support and the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Public Health on a new cannabis and hemp bill. The draft had been submitted to the Cabinet under a previous government, but was not placed on the agenda before Parliament was dissolved.
The current public health minister still wants to push the bill forward. It is now undergoing public hearings, which are expected to be completed by late July before the draft is resubmitted to the Cabinet.
Ekkapop Sittiwantana, deputy chairman of the House Public Health Committee from the People’s Party, argued that cannabis should be returned to the narcotics list in the short term until the new cannabis law is ready.
He said unregistered cultivation and direct informal sales had become widespread, creating loopholes that could be exploited by grey businesses. He suggested that cannabis plants should be properly registered to close those gaps.
Assoc Prof Dr Smith Srisont, representing a network of doctors, academics and civic groups opposed to drug-related harms, also questioned the decision to remove cannabis from the Narcotics Code.
Although cannabis extracts containing more than 0.2% THC are still classified as narcotics, he said the impact of cannabis availability had already been seen in practice. He argued that returning cannabis to narcotics control first, followed by a separate regulatory law, would be a better approach.
He also pointed to weaknesses in the current system, noting that while cannabis flowers are classified as a controlled herb, other parts of the plant remain outside criminal controls when cultivated.
The FDA told the committee that herbal medicines used for disease prevention and treatment remain subject to strict oversight. It said its licensing system covers three main areas: production sites and processing plants, imports, and general sales licences for certified shops and products.
The agency said it had continued inspecting cannabis-based products to ensure they met label standards, including testing raw materials. Initial findings showed that most inspected products had passed standards. However, the main problem remained sales channels that were not properly brought into the legal system.
Cannabis operators and civic groups, particularly the Thai Cannabis Future Network, presented a different view. They said legal operators were struggling to survive because of competition from the black market, illegal imports and instability in the law.
The network also raised concerns over alleged demands for benefits or pressure linked to cannabis licences by some officials, as well as problems involving medical prescriptions that were too costly for farmers to access or were allegedly being traded in places unrelated to healthcare.
The network argued that cannabis has broader economic and traditional value and should not be limited only to mainstream medical use. It called for a fair law shaped with public participation and not designed to benefit only large investors.
Sakoltee later concluded the meeting by ordering officials to compile a list of all legally licensed cannabis shops in Bangkok, as well as cannabis-related products certified by the FDA, for review.
He said cannabis had become too easy to access and stressed that future law should include rules on the distance between cannabis shops and educational institutions.
The committee also wants a broader survey of cannabis-related harm and affected groups. Sakoltee said the committee was ready to consider a draft law from the public sector alongside the Public Health Ministry’s bill in order to find a balanced and effective regulatory approach.
The next stage of cannabis regulation is likely to test whether the government and Parliament can balance economic interests, farmers’ rights and public health, particularly as concerns continue over uncontrolled access among young people.