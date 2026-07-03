Empower, Don’t Restrict: True Corp Chief Urges AI Literacy Over Digital Bans for Thailand’s Youth

True Corporation’s Oliver Kittipong Veeratacha calls for youth AI empowerment, balancing Thailand’s world-class infrastructure with vital digital ethics.

Thailand’s rapid ascent as a regional digital hub cannot be sustained by restricting the younger generation's access to emerging technologies. Instead, the nation must shift its focus toward deep digital empowerment and "AI literacy."

This is the visionary outlook shared by Oliver Kittipong Veeratacha, chief brand officer of True Corporation, in an exclusive interview with The Nation.

Addressing the growing debate over how to manage youth technology consumption, Kittipong firmly rejected the notion of enforcing rigid digital bans.

"You can’t limit the young generation from using digital tools if you want them to excel in this area," Kittipong stated. "Instead, we must keep an eye on them, help them have fun with what they want to do, and encourage them to realise the true power of digital technology. It is a fascinating platform for them to build their own potential."

Rather than shielding youth from the internet, Kittipong argued that the focus should be on nurturing natural curiosity, providing proper guidance, and fostering moderation.

By treating technology as an enabler rather than a distraction, Thailand can transform its highly active online youth into a generation of creators, utilising digital platforms to achieve their raw passions.