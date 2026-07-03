EFTA and Vietnam conclude long-negotiated free trade agreement

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) said on Thursday (July 2) that it had brought free trade negotiations with Vietnam to a successful close, giving its four member states another way to widen commercial ties during a period of global tariff tensions.

The bloc, which comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, said the agreement also spans rules of origin, investment, intellectual property rights, competition, trade remedies and government procurement.

Switzerland, EFTA’s biggest economy, has faced a difficult tariff backdrop.