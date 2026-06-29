Vietnam raises rooftop solar grid sales ceiling to 50 per cent

Vietnam’s government has approved a sharp rise in the amount of surplus electricity that eligible rooftop solar systems may sell to the grid, increasing the general limit from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of total power generated.
The revision is set out in a newly issued decree amending regulations on renewable energy development and the direct power purchase mechanism.
It covers self-produced, self-consumed rooftop solar power systems that fall within the categories specified under the new rules.
Installations that may sell excess electricity include rooftop solar systems on detached residential homes, along with self-produced, self-consumed systems connected to the national grid at a low-voltage level.
The same eligibility also applies to systems in mountainous, border and island areas where local power grids exist but are not linked to the national power grid.
Self-produced, self-consumed rooftop solar power systems installed on public assets are also covered by the decree.
The decree allows the sales limit to rise above 50 per cent from its effective date of June 26 until December 31, 2030, but only where the local power grid has enough capacity to absorb the electricity and all grid safety and system operation requirements are met.
For rooftop solar systems in mountainous, border and island areas that are not connected to the national power grid, there will be no cap on the volume of surplus electricity that can be sold.
The purchase price for excess output will be calculated according to the previous year’s average electricity market price.
However, if that price is higher than the ceiling price for ground-mounted solar power without battery storage under the applicable regional pricing framework, the ceiling price will apply instead.
Vietnam News