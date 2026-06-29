Vietnam raises rooftop solar grid sales ceiling to 50 per cent

Vietnam’s government has approved a sharp rise in the amount of surplus electricity that eligible rooftop solar systems may sell to the grid, increasing the general limit from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of total power generated.

The revision is set out in a newly issued decree amending regulations on renewable energy development and the direct power purchase mechanism.

It covers self-produced, self-consumed rooftop solar power systems that fall within the categories specified under the new rules.