Thailand EV investment tops 137bn baht as BOI targets ASEAN hub



Thai suppliers move into the global EV chain

To help domestic parts makers adapt to technological change and enter global supply chains, the BOI has introduced measures to promote joint ventures between Thai operators and foreign companies. It has also stepped up activities encouraging the use of locally made parts, including Subcon Thailand and Sourcing Day.

Over the past two years, the BOI has organised 18 business-matching events connecting Thai parts manufacturers with EV makers. These activities have generated more than 1,200 business matches involving more than 800 capable Thai suppliers.

The agency expects these matches to create more than 60 billion baht in local parts procurement, opening the way for Thai suppliers to enter next-generation production lines and grow alongside a new wave of EV investment.



Thailand positions itself for clean mobility growth

The transition to electric vehicles is a major challenge for the global automotive industry, but it also presents Thailand with an important opportunity to become a centre for the region’s EV supply chain and ecosystem.

Thailand aims to serve as a platform for international cooperation, enabling both established and new manufacturers from different countries to build stable business bases and expand in the country. The strategy is also intended to create opportunities for Thai people through employment, skills development and the upgrading of local enterprises into new supply chains.

Thailand’s automotive development strategy has progressed through successive product-champion phases, from one-tonne pickup trucks and internal combustion engine vehicles to globally competitive eco-cars. The latest phase focuses on clean-energy and intelligent vehicles, particularly the development of production bases for various types of EVs.



Incentives adjusted to cover every technology

The BOI has adjusted its investment promotion measures to cover all vehicle technologies, allowing manufacturers across the industry to invest and grow in Thailand.

The approach aims to build a fully connected future automotive supply chain, covering vehicle makers, parts manufacturers, batteries, intelligent systems, software, research and development centres, and testing facilities.

The broader goal is to increase the role of Thai enterprises in the global supply chain and support sustainable industrial growth.

The BOI’s approach has helped Thailand maintain its position as the region’s strongest automotive production base and one of the leading bases globally. In the EV segment, Thai consumers have responded strongly.

In 2025, all types of electric vehicles together accounted for more than 44% of new vehicle registrations, compared with just 3% five years earlier. HEVs held the largest share at 21.8%, followed by BEVs at 19.6% and PHEVs at 2.9%.

The figures show that different technologies can advance together, with hybrids expected to play an important role during the transition towards electric mobility.