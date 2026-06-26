Thailand upskills vocational talent for EV and AI industries

Thailand’s next industrial leap may not begin in a glass tower, but in a vocational workshop where the tools are changing fast. In the Eastern Economic Corridor, classrooms once associated with engines, wiring and factory maintenance are being redesigned for a new era of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing.

This is upskilling with a practical Thai character. As global investors commit billions of baht to data centres, EV supply chains and advanced electronics, Thailand is responding by strengthening the people who will keep these industries moving: frontline technicians, factory supervisors and applied engineers.

The shift is especially visible in the EV sector. Technical colleges are increasingly moving beyond traditional automotive training towards high-voltage battery systems, EV drivetrain diagnostics, robotics and automated assembly. Through dual-education models, students divide their time between classrooms and real industrial environments, learning not only theory but the discipline of working on live production lines.