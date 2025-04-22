Microsoft Thailand outlines plan to upskill 1 million Thais in AI

As part of an ongoing collaboration with the Thai government, the programme is supported by a growing network of 35 partners across the public and private sectors, working collectively to drive Thailand’s progress in the AI-first era.
Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, Prasert Jantararuangthong, stated that this partnership for the THAI Academy programme is well aligned with Thailand’s interest in collaborating with global tech leaders to enhance national competitiveness.
“AI is a transformative technology that plays a critical role in positioning Thailand for robust growth on the global stage,” he said.
He added that the Thai government has laid out a National AI Master Plan that addresses development in multiple aspects – including widespread and inclusive AI literacy for Thai citizens.
Microsoft Thailand managing director, Dhanawat Suthumpun, thanked the Thai government for prioritising AI upskilling. Through the THAI Academy programme, Microsoft is working with public- and private-sector partners to make AI learning opportunities widely accessible for the Thai population.
“We want to help equip the workforce with what they need in this fast-changing landscape, and the goal is to upskill over 1 million Thais by the end of 2025,” he said.
AI Skills Navigator is an online learning platform featuring over 200 AI courses from Microsoft and its partners.
The courses are designed for a wide range of learners – from beginners and general users to specialist professionals and software developers. Notable starter courses for learners include:
Beyond the AI Skills Navigator platform, the THAI Academy programme also includes partnerships with government agencies to address the diverse needs of various sectors. Key initiatives under the programme include:
Enabling government agencies to drive AI fluency
Unlocking AI for Education
Scaling up with businesses and national industries
Ensuring equal access to learning and employment opportunities