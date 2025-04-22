Microsoft Thailand outlines plan to upskill 1 million Thais in AI

TUESDAY, APRIL 22, 2025

Microsoft Thailand launched the “THAI Academy: Accelerating Thailand’s AI Future” on Monday to offer over 1 million Thais opportunities and resources for AI upskilling.

As part of an ongoing collaboration with the Thai government, the programme is supported by a growing network of 35 partners across the public and private sectors, working collectively to drive Thailand’s progress in the AI-first era.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, Prasert Jantararuangthong, stated that this partnership for the THAI Academy programme is well aligned with Thailand’s interest in collaborating with global tech leaders to enhance national competitiveness.

“AI is a transformative technology that plays a critical role in positioning Thailand for robust growth on the global stage,” he said.

He added that the Thai government has laid out a National AI Master Plan that addresses development in multiple aspects – including widespread and inclusive AI literacy for Thai citizens.

Microsoft Thailand managing director, Dhanawat Suthumpun, thanked the Thai government for prioritising AI upskilling. Through the THAI Academy programme, Microsoft is working with public- and private-sector partners to make AI learning opportunities widely accessible for the Thai population.

“We want to help equip the workforce with what they need in this fast-changing landscape, and the goal is to upskill over 1 million Thais by the end of 2025,” he said.

Dhanawat Suthumpun, managing director of Microsoft Thailand

AI Skills Navigator: An AI skilling platform for all Thais

AI Skills Navigator is an online learning platform featuring over 200 AI courses from Microsoft and its partners.

The courses are designed for a wide range of learners – from beginners and general users to specialist professionals and software developers. Notable starter courses for learners include:

  • AI Basics – Foundational knowledge of AI, including the history behind the technology and the basics to get started.
  • AI Skills for Everyone – A concise course on effectively using Microsoft AI tools in everyday tasks and scenarios.
  • Azure AI: Zero to Hero – An introduction to cloud and AI for aspiring software developers and students, enabling them to create AI-powered tools and solutions to solve problems and increase productivity.

Continued partnerships with government agencies for inclusive AI upskilling

Beyond the AI Skills Navigator platform, the THAI Academy programme also includes partnerships with government agencies to address the diverse needs of various sectors. Key initiatives under the programme include:

Enabling government agencies to drive AI fluency

  • Collaboration with the Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC) and the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) to train over 100,000 Thai civil servants in AI skills. Microsoft is also partnering with DGA to host the “GovAI Hackathon”, inviting public sector personnel to share ideas on leveraging AI for national benefit. Applications for the hackathon are open until May 12.
  • Partnership with the Department of Skill Development, Labour Ministry, to provide AI upskilling for over 100,000 Thai workers and job seekers nationwide.
  • Partnership with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to provide specialist cybersecurity training for over 300 NCSA personnel and representatives from critical information infrastructure organisations. This collaboration also includes AI and cybersecurity training for over 10,000 students.

Unlocking AI for Education

  • Partnership with the Education Ministry to train 4,500 teachers in AI skills, enabling effective outreach to over 400,000 students nationwide. Further collaboration with the Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology (IPST) and the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC) to integrate Microsoft’s foundational AI content into the AI Literacy curriculum for students in grades 4–12.
  • Partnership with the Higher Education Ministry to equip 50,000 university students in technology-focused fields with AI skills, fostering a new generation of developers to strengthen Thailand’s AI workforce.

Scaling up with businesses and national industries

  • Collaboration with the Digital Council of Thailand (DCT), the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s LiVE Exchange, the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP), the SME Development Bank, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce to enhance the capabilities of over 20,000 Thai SMEs through AI.

Ensuring equal access to learning and employment opportunities

  • Collaboration with the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) and the DES Ministry to train AI skills for staff managing 1,722 ICT Learning Centres nationwide, ultimately reaching more than 250,000 citizens.
  • Launch of AI skills courses via the AI Skills Navigator to support freelancers and non-traditional workers through self-paced AI skills development.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy