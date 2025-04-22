Microsoft Thailand outlines plan to upskill 1 million Thais in AI

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, Prasert Jantararuangthong, stated that this partnership for the THAI Academy programme is well aligned with Thailand’s interest in collaborating with global tech leaders to enhance national competitiveness.

“AI is a transformative technology that plays a critical role in positioning Thailand for robust growth on the global stage,” he said.

He added that the Thai government has laid out a National AI Master Plan that addresses development in multiple aspects – including widespread and inclusive AI literacy for Thai citizens.

Microsoft Thailand managing director, Dhanawat Suthumpun, thanked the Thai government for prioritising AI upskilling. Through the THAI Academy programme, Microsoft is working with public- and private-sector partners to make AI learning opportunities widely accessible for the Thai population.

“We want to help equip the workforce with what they need in this fast-changing landscape, and the goal is to upskill over 1 million Thais by the end of 2025,” he said.