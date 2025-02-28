More organisations to embrace AI for efficiency: Microsoft

He explained that many people have talked about and become familiar with AI over the past two years. Several AI options, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, are now available, he said.
“This year, we would see more AI adoption, and it will no longer be an experiment,” he said, adding that those still experimenting with AI risk falling behind.
He added that many organisations, particularly industry leaders, have already adopted AI.
Dhanawat noted that developers are working to make AI easier to optimize while ensuring it delivers accurate results quickly. He also emphasized that data security remains crucial for building user confidence.
“This innovation will take a pivotal role in unlocking global challenges, including those in Thailand,” he said, adding that more AI use cases are expected to be seen in several industries.
He also advised people to try it as the innovation is free and is able to give accurate results.
Microsoft’s survey on 226 leading organisations across nine countries – China, Japan, India, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the US, Brazil, and Mexico – revealed a significant shift in the nature of work, redefining the meaning of “efficiency” and “success.”
While sales and profit remain critical, organisations are increasingly prioritising factors such as productivity, shared goals, teamwork and organizational culture.
The study also identified key challenges to productivity, including organisational culture, excessive workloads, and complex processes, as well as difficulties in identifying and developing employee skills.
Microsoft Thailand announced the opening of its new office art One Bangkok in the capital’s Pathumwan district on Wednesday, aiming to foster a modern work environment that prioritise employee wellbeing, data-driven decision making and a growth mindset culture.
This innovative workspace supports a work-from-anywhere approach, enhances collaboration and fuels innovation, underscoring Microsoft’s commitment to empowering every person and organisation to achieve more.
“As a global leader in AI and technology innovation, we are committed to realising and adapting to evolving market dynamics,” Dhanawat said.
“We believe this workspace will serve as a model for organisations seeking to transform their workplaces to meet the evolving needs of today's professionals, driving innovation, productivity and employee satisfaction.”