PM pushes Thailand’s tech potential in private sector meetings

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held meetings with senior executives from three major corporations yesterday (November 14) during the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru, to explore cooperation and future opportunities.

In the first meeting with Karan Bhatia, Google’s vice president of Government Affairs and Public Policy, the Prime Minister welcomed Google’s earlier announcement of a US$1 billion investment to establish a Data Centre and Cloud Region in Thailand, contributing to the country’s digital economic and social development.

Bhatia praised the Thai government’s digital initiatives and expressed Google’s readiness to work with the government on tech skill development for education and the workforce, while supporting public sector operations through digital solutions, aligned with the “Go Cloud First” policy. He also highlighted the value Google’s free services, such as Search, Google Maps, and YouTube, bring to Thai users, businesses, and content creators, helping to create jobs and new income streams.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of digital skill development, particularly in upskilling and reskilling for the modern workforce.

The two agreed to collaborate on developing a digital economic ecosystem, cloud and AI infrastructure, and digital and AI skills for Thais. This effort builds on an MoU signed between Google and Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in 2023, with an urgent focus on cybersecurity to protect Thai citizens.