PM pushes Thailand’s tech potential in private sector meetings

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra held meetings with senior executives from three major corporations yesterday (November 14) during the 31st APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru, to explore cooperation and future opportunities.
In the first meeting with Karan Bhatia, Google’s vice president of Government Affairs and Public Policy, the Prime Minister welcomed Google’s earlier announcement of a US$1 billion investment to establish a Data Centre and Cloud Region in Thailand, contributing to the country’s digital economic and social development.
Bhatia praised the Thai government’s digital initiatives and expressed Google’s readiness to work with the government on tech skill development for education and the workforce, while supporting public sector operations through digital solutions, aligned with the “Go Cloud First” policy. He also highlighted the value Google’s free services, such as Search, Google Maps, and YouTube, bring to Thai users, businesses, and content creators, helping to create jobs and new income streams.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of digital skill development, particularly in upskilling and reskilling for the modern workforce.
The two agreed to collaborate on developing a digital economic ecosystem, cloud and AI infrastructure, and digital and AI skills for Thais. This effort builds on an MoU signed between Google and Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in 2023, with an urgent focus on cybersecurity to protect Thai citizens.
In discussions with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, the Prime Minister highlighted TikTok’s significant influence in Thailand, with nearly 50 million users, and expressed gratitude for TikTok’s support of Thai entrepreneurs, especially MSMEs, through e-commerce and digital content. TikTok’s CEO praised the Thai government’s prioritisation of the digital economy as a key economic driver.
The leaders agreed on the importance of enhancing digital skills for entrepreneurs and youth, with the Prime Minister inviting TikTok to collaborate in supporting local businesses, promoting Thai products, and showcasing Thai tourism and creative industries through globally appealing content.
They also discussed promoting safe social media use across all age groups. The Prime Minister emphasised responsible technology use and fostering socially responsible content creators through safe, creative, and beneficial social media engagement.
Finally, in a meeting with Antony Cook, Microsoft’s corporate vice president & deputy general counsel for Customer & Partner Solutions, Paetongtarn expressed her appreciation for Microsoft’s active engagement in Thailand, aiming to build on prior discussions between former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and Microsoft’s chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, in May.
This initiative supports Thailand’s vision to become a regional digital economy hub, focusing on investment in the digital ecosystem, infrastructure, and workforce skills. The Prime Minister also encouraged Microsoft to foster a favourable environment for investment and digital collaboration, noting the Thai government’s comprehensive digital policies, including the “Go Cloud First” policy for a unified digital government platform, an area in which she hopes to strengthen collaboration with Microsoft.
Highlighting the digital economy as a vital growth engine, she noted Thailand’s robust digital infrastructure and emphasised workforce skill development to meet future economic needs. Thailand is ready to work with Microsoft to support digital innovation and economic growth.
Cook outlined Microsoft’s vision for Thailand’s potential as a digital economy hub and committed to working with Thai educational institutions to enhance workforce digital skills to boost Thailand’s productivity and competitiveness.