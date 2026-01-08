Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

Thai vocational students have won First Prize at the 18th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest (ICSSC 2026) in Harbin, China, after producing snow sculptures themed around a Thai betta fish and a “Goddess of Life, giver of water” concept.
The Thai representatives came from Chiang Rai Vocational College and Saowapha Vocational College, competing under the team name “Fighting Frost TH”. The team was made up of Year 3 students in the fine arts programme (vocational certificate level), who worked in extreme sub-zero temperatures in Harbin.
Team members
Chiang Rai Vocational College: Jirapreeya Yananual, Kalyaporn Chaichomphon, Marisa Baejaku and Thirakan Siriphiboontham.
Saowapha Vocational College: Atikun Thaewilaisirikul, Apichok Chanthana, Thitirat Saengjirang and Panrada Thiphyachan.
“Fighting Fish Blooming in the Snowland”
One of the concepts presented was titled “Fighting Fish Blooming in the Snowland”, using the Thai betta fish as a symbol of strength and a fighting spirit. The design drew inspiration from the Buddhist idea of the “four lotus types”:
A globe was used as the backdrop, symbolising Thai youth taking their potential onto the international stage.
“Goddess of Life, giver of water”
The second key idea highlighted water’s importance in Thai life, culture and beliefs, describing water as essential for survival and comparable to a mother that nurtures life. The artwork was presented as contemporary Thai art, centred on the graceful posture of a mother figure to show the link between water and the giving of life.
The image depicts a woman squeezing water from her hair to nourish all living things.
Support team
The project was overseen by Dr Orapin Duangkaew, director of Chiang Rai Vocational College, with teachers supporting and supervising closely, including Supharat Hansuek, Phongsaphisit Khanchan-saeng, Sorachai Chanasuk and Sukrit Suthanyaplawut.
The organisers credited Chiang Rai Vocational College and Saowapha Vocational College for information and photos.