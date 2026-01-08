null

Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

THURSDAY, JANUARY 08, 2026

Thai vocational students won First Prize at ICSSC 2026 in Harbin with snow sculptures themed on Thai betta fish and a “Goddess of Life” who gives water

Thai vocational students have won First Prize at the 18th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest (ICSSC 2026) in Harbin, China, after producing snow sculptures themed around a Thai betta fish and a “Goddess of Life, giver of water” concept.

Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

The Thai representatives came from Chiang Rai Vocational College and Saowapha Vocational College, competing under the team name “Fighting Frost TH”. The team was made up of Year 3 students in the fine arts programme (vocational certificate level), who worked in extreme sub-zero temperatures in Harbin.

Team members

Chiang Rai Vocational College: Jirapreeya Yananual, Kalyaporn Chaichomphon, Marisa Baejaku and Thirakan Siriphiboontham.

Saowapha Vocational College: Atikun Thaewilaisirikul, Apichok Chanthana, Thitirat Saengjirang and Panrada Thiphyachan.

Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

“Fighting Fish Blooming in the Snowland”

One of the concepts presented was titled “Fighting Fish Blooming in the Snowland”, using the Thai betta fish as a symbol of strength and a fighting spirit. The design drew inspiration from the Buddhist idea of the “four lotus types”:

  • Betta fish 1 (lotus under water): striving and beginning to learn about the world
  • Betta fish 2 (lotus at the water surface): opening up and being ready to develop
  • Betta fish 3 (lotus above water): clearly seeing the path of wisdom
  • Betta fish 4 (lotus blooming the next day): reaching success through inner value

Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title
Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

A globe was used as the backdrop, symbolising Thai youth taking their potential onto the international stage.

Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

“Goddess of Life, giver of water”

The second key idea highlighted water’s importance in Thai life, culture and beliefs, describing water as essential for survival and comparable to a mother that nurtures life. The artwork was presented as contemporary Thai art, centred on the graceful posture of a mother figure to show the link between water and the giving of life.

The image depicts a woman squeezing water from her hair to nourish all living things.

Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

Support team

The project was overseen by Dr Orapin Duangkaew, director of Chiang Rai Vocational College, with teachers supporting and supervising closely, including Supharat Hansuek, Phongsaphisit Khanchan-saeng, Sorachai Chanasuk and Sukrit Suthanyaplawut.

The organisers credited Chiang Rai Vocational College and Saowapha Vocational College for information and photos.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy