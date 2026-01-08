Thai vocational students win Harbin snow sculpture title

Thai vocational students have won First Prize at the 18th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest (ICSSC 2026) in Harbin, China, after producing snow sculptures themed around a Thai betta fish and a “Goddess of Life, giver of water” concept.

The Thai representatives came from Chiang Rai Vocational College and Saowapha Vocational College, competing under the team name “Fighting Frost TH”. The team was made up of Year 3 students in the fine arts programme (vocational certificate level), who worked in extreme sub-zero temperatures in Harbin.

Team members

Chiang Rai Vocational College: Jirapreeya Yananual, Kalyaporn Chaichomphon, Marisa Baejaku and Thirakan Siriphiboontham.

Saowapha Vocational College: Atikun Thaewilaisirikul, Apichok Chanthana, Thitirat Saengjirang and Panrada Thiphyachan.





“Fighting Fish Blooming in the Snowland”

One of the concepts presented was titled “Fighting Fish Blooming in the Snowland”, using the Thai betta fish as a symbol of strength and a fighting spirit. The design drew inspiration from the Buddhist idea of the “four lotus types”:

Betta fish 1 (lotus under water): striving and beginning to learn about the world

Betta fish 2 (lotus at the water surface): opening up and being ready to develop

Betta fish 3 (lotus above water): clearly seeing the path of wisdom

Betta fish 4 (lotus blooming the next day): reaching success through inner value







A globe was used as the backdrop, symbolising Thai youth taking their potential onto the international stage.