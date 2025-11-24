Canva Thailand simplifies access for students and teachers to use Canva Education

Using a single unified email domain will eliminate these verification barriers and significantly speed up the approval process.

Over 6 million teachers and students to benefit

The cooperation between OBEC and Canva Thailand aims to enable more than 6 million teachers and students nationwide to use the full Canva Education suite for free for three years. By 2027, Canva expects that all OBEC teachers and students will have full access.

OBEC–Canva training programmes to enhance digital skills

Pakapol added that Canva is planning a structured, continuous skills-development programme in partnership with OBEC. Key initiatives include:

Teacher training

Nationwide training for OBEC teachers will begin in December 2025 to help make teaching more engaging, interactive, and hands-on.

Train the Trainer

A programme to develop master trainers who will serve as model educators in using Canva effectively.

Student learning courses

The development of dedicated Canva courses to strengthen students’ design and communication skills.

National school competition

A countrywide creative competition using Canva, open to students across Thailand.

Growing user base and platform features

Canva has around 30 million users in Thailand, with about 7 million active monthly users. Students and teachers with an @ndlp.go.th email can access the services through Canva.com.

Key features of Canva Education include:

Premium content: Unlimited access to millions of premium images, fonts, videos, audio files and graphics.

Educational templates: Thousands of ready-made templates for:

Lesson plans and worksheets

Classroom presentations and posters

Infographics and student reports

Certificates and class calendars

Classroom management tools: Teachers can set up classes, assign projects, review work and give feedback directly on the platform.

Real-time collaboration: Supports teamwork, allowing students to collaborate on group assignments simultaneously.

