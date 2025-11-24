Canva Thailand simplifies access for students and teachers to use Canva Education

Canva Thailand has streamlined the previously complicated approval process that students and teachers had to undergo to access Canva Education, its free premium service for educators. The change, announced on Monday, follows a new agreement between Canva Thailand and the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC).
Representatives of both agencies signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at a ceremony on Monday. Dr Phuriwat Khamaikawin, director of OBEC’s Institute of Academic and Education Standards, and Pakapol Thangtongchin, Canva Thailand country manager, signed the agreement.
To simplify access to Canva Education, students and teachers will now be required to use email accounts under the National Digital Learning Platform (NDLP) domain: @ndlp.go.th. Pakapol explained that each education zone would issue these email accounts, and users would receive automatic access to Canva Education without further verification.
Previously, schools and students had to apply using their own email addresses and go through a lengthy verification process to prove their student or educator status before receiving access.
Using a single unified email domain will eliminate these verification barriers and significantly speed up the approval process.
The cooperation between OBEC and Canva Thailand aims to enable more than 6 million teachers and students nationwide to use the full Canva Education suite for free for three years. By 2027, Canva expects that all OBEC teachers and students will have full access.
Pakapol added that Canva is planning a structured, continuous skills-development programme in partnership with OBEC. Key initiatives include:
Teacher training
Nationwide training for OBEC teachers will begin in December 2025 to help make teaching more engaging, interactive, and hands-on.
Train the Trainer
A programme to develop master trainers who will serve as model educators in using Canva effectively.
Student learning courses
The development of dedicated Canva courses to strengthen students’ design and communication skills.
National school competition
A countrywide creative competition using Canva, open to students across Thailand.
Canva has around 30 million users in Thailand, with about 7 million active monthly users. Students and teachers with an @ndlp.go.th email can access the services through Canva.com.
Key features of Canva Education include:
Premium content: Unlimited access to millions of premium images, fonts, videos, audio files and graphics.
Educational templates: Thousands of ready-made templates for:
Classroom management tools: Teachers can set up classes, assign projects, review work and give feedback directly on the platform.
Real-time collaboration: Supports teamwork, allowing students to collaborate on group assignments simultaneously.