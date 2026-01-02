Rural Municipalities Working with Students from Urban Areas

The project is aimed at securing human resources for community development and creating "related populations," or people who are continuously involved in regional communities.

The model project, launched this fiscal year, is available to local governments that accept students to work with residents on regional development.

It covers costs such as students' travel expenses.

The city of Minamiuonuma, Niigata Prefecture, central Japan, is working to develop a base for exchanges between students and residents.

Students learn from residents about regional challenges, such as measures against snow damage, and provide proposals.