Honda chief apologises for historic loss amid EV strategy shift

Following a drastic pivot away from its ambitious electric vehicle roadmap, Honda Motor Co. has recorded its first financial deficit since entering the stock market in 1957.

The sudden strategic U-turn, which involves effectively shuttering a collaborative EV venture with Sony Group Corp. and pausing various model development and launches since March, resulted in a staggering 423.9 billion yen net loss for the financial year concluding in March.

At a tense annual general meeting in Tokyo on Friday (June 26), President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe confronted irate investors. "I deeply apologise for the great concern and inconvenience we have caused," Mibe expressed to the attendees.