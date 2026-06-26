Japan and IAEA agree to push for peaceful Iran nuclear resolution

Following his arrival in Japan on Tuesday and a subsequent midweek inspection of the Fukushima No. 1 facility on Wednesday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), concluded his itinerary with a high-level summit in Tokyo on Friday (June 26).
Held at the prime minister’s office, the discussions saw Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the IAEA chief cement their ongoing partnership to peacefully resolve the dispute surrounding Iran's atomic programme.
During the talks, the necessity of transparency was a primary focus. Prime Minister Takaichi explicitly emphasised how crucial it is for the IAEA to maintain access to Iranian nuclear sites.
Echoing this sentiment, Grossi asserted that securing a non-violent settlement to the issue remains highly important, assuring that the UN watchdog stands fully prepared to actively contribute towards achieving this goal.
Broadening their dialogue, the two leaders also reinforced their united stance regarding the nuclear programme of North Korea.
Furthermore, they pledged to continue their collaborative efforts on pioneering advancements, specifically focusing on nuclear fusion technology and next-generation innovative nuclear reactors.
The summit additionally provided an opportunity for the Japanese premier to formally acknowledge the agency's vital support.
Takaichi extended her profound gratitude to Grossi for the IAEA’s continuous assistance with the complex decommissioning process at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s plant, which suffered triple meltdowns in 2011 prior to the director-general's recent site visit.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]