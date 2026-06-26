Japan braces for twin storms as Taiwan floods shut rail link

Japan was hit by major transport disruption on Friday as authorities braced for more torrential rain from two approaching tropical storms, while severe flooding in Taiwan closed offices, schools and part of the island’s main north-south railway line.

Authorities in Japan issued high-level landslide warnings and evacuation orders affecting about 1 million people, as the country prepared for the combined impact of Tropical Storms Mekkhala and Higos.

More than 200 flights were cancelled, dozens of train services were suspended and several expressways were closed, Japan’s land ministry said. Toyota also briefly halted operations at a factory in Kyushu before saying work would resume from the second shift on Friday.

Weather officials said a lingering seasonal rain front, combined with warm, moist air from the two tropical storms, had brought heavy downpours across western Japan. The system raised the risk of landslides, flooding and swollen rivers.

Mekkhala, which had been downgraded from a typhoon to a tropical storm, was passing over the southern Ryukyu Islands after skirting Taiwan. It was expected to approach western and eastern Japan by Saturday, around the same time Higos was forecast to move close to eastern Japan and possibly make landfall.