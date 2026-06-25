Thailand on alert as storm Mekkhala intensifies, heavy rain forecast

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a 24-hour weather outlook warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain across multiple regions, including the Northeast, Central region, Eastern region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the western coast of the South.
The forecast, issued at 17.00 on 25 June 2026, highlighted increased rainfall activity across the country.
Authorities said the conditions are being driven by a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam.
Residents have been advised to exercise caution due to the risk of heavy rain, flash flooding and accumulated rainfall in affected areas.
Sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to see waves around 2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will experience waves of 1–2 metres.
In areas affected by thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres, prompting warnings for small boats to operate with caution and avoid storm-affected zones.
The tropical storm “Mekkhala”, currently located over the Pacific Ocean east of Taiwan, has intensified into a strong tropical storm.
Meteorological officials said the system is expected to move towards southern Japan between 25 and 27 June 2026, but confirmed that it will not enter or affect Thailand.
Northern Thailand
Scattered thunderstorms are expected over 40% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 23–37°C and southwesterly winds of 10–20 km/h.
Northeast
Heavy rain is possible in several provinces including Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram, with temperatures between 24–38°C.
Central region
Thunderstorms are forecast over 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in several provinces including Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi and Nakhon Pathom.
Eastern region
Rain is expected across 40% of the region, with rough seas and waves reaching over 2 metres in storm-affected areas.
Southern Thailand (east coast)
Scattered rain is expected, with moderate sea conditions but stronger waves during thunderstorms.
Southern Thailand (west coast)
Heavy rain is likely in some areas including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi, with waves reaching around 2 metres in exposed areas.
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Thunderstorms are expected over 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain and temperatures ranging from 25–37°C.