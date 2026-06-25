Thailand on alert as storm Mekkhala intensifies, heavy rain forecast

Widespread rain forecast across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a 24-hour weather outlook warning of thunderstorms and heavy rain across multiple regions, including the Northeast, Central region, Eastern region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the western coast of the South.

The forecast, issued at 17.00 on 25 June 2026, highlighted increased rainfall activity across the country.

Monsoon and low-pressure system driving weather

Authorities said the conditions are being driven by a moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution due to the risk of heavy rain, flash flooding and accumulated rainfall in affected areas.