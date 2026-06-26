Tropical storm Mekkhala wreaks havoc across Taiwan and Japan

Severe downpours stemming from tropical storm Mekkhala brought widespread disruption to southern Taiwan and neighbouring Japan on Friday (June 26).

Although the system, now nearing southern Japan's Ryukyu Islands, did not make direct landfall in Taiwan, its outer bands lashed the island's southern parts, especially Kaohsiung, Tainan and Pingtung.

Consequently, authorities ordered the closure of offices and schools, affecting more than five million residents across the three regions. The torrential rain resulted in severe flooding in Tainan, shutting down a section of the main north-south railway line.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in Taiwan. However, officials in Hualien County evacuated nearly 200 residents from two townships situated downstream of a rapidly filling mountain barrier lake.