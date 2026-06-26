Canadian delegation expands trade and defence ties with Japan

A colossal four-day Canadian commercial expedition to Japan culminated on Friday with an estimated 1.7 billion Canadian dollars in fresh contracts.

Driven by Ottawa's broader Indo-Pacific Strategy and an unprecedented emphasis on military collaboration, the 300-strong delegation across 180 organisations featured roughly 50 groups specifically representing the defence and security sectors.

Speaking at Thursday’s Tokyo assembly within the Japan National Press Club, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty highlighted this novel trajectory.

He stressed that contemporary bilateral agreements, such as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership alongside pacts on information security and defence equipment transfers, have paved the way for this evolution.

"Moving forward, Canada knows that what will underpin our strongest relationships will be defence and security," McGuinty asserted.

"Canada and Japan are not simply trade partners. We are partners in building resilient economies, advancing innovation and contributing to stability across the Indo-Pacific."

Beyond military alignment, the initiative heavily underscores Ottawa's ambition to broaden its international market footprint beyond the United States.