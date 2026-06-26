Canadian delegation expands trade and defence ties with Japan

A colossal four-day Canadian commercial expedition to Japan culminated on Friday with an estimated 1.7 billion Canadian dollars in fresh contracts.
Driven by Ottawa's broader Indo-Pacific Strategy and an unprecedented emphasis on military collaboration, the 300-strong delegation across 180 organisations featured roughly 50 groups specifically representing the defence and security sectors.
Speaking at Thursday’s Tokyo assembly within the Japan National Press Club, Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty highlighted this novel trajectory.
He stressed that contemporary bilateral agreements, such as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership alongside pacts on information security and defence equipment transfers, have paved the way for this evolution.
"Moving forward, Canada knows that what will underpin our strongest relationships will be defence and security," McGuinty asserted.
"Canada and Japan are not simply trade partners. We are partners in building resilient economies, advancing innovation and contributing to stability across the Indo-Pacific."
Beyond military alignment, the initiative heavily underscores Ottawa's ambition to broaden its international market footprint beyond the United States.
By 2035, the administration aims to double its non-US export volume, injecting approximately 300 billion Canadian dollars into its economy.
Officials aim to harness domestic strengths in artificial intelligence, farming produce, energy, and critical minerals to achieve these figures with Tokyo's help.
Echoing the mutual necessity for these raw materials, Toshiro Ino, Japan's state minister of economy, trade and industry, embraced the collaborative stance on rare earths.
"I hope that our cooperative relationship will deepen in various fields, including resources, energy and the defence industry," he noted during a reception on Wednesday (June 24).
At that same event, Canadian International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu, who spearheaded the diplomatic journey, underscored the urgency of securing steadfast allies amid shifting global paradigms.
"The rules that governed global trade for generations are being rewritten. Partners that we relied on are making decisions that affect us directly," he remarked.
"And every boardroom, every CEO and every trade minister is asking the same question: Who can we count on? I'm here to tell you that you can count on Canada."
Sidhu further elaborated on the necessity of these moves, stating, "The world has become a turbulent place. Supply chains built over a decade are being rewired overnight. We're not just diversifying. We're building big. We're looking to (work with) trusted and reliable partners like Japan."
An unnamed government official contextualised the entire endeavour within Canada's recently introduced Indo-Pacific Strategy, which focuses on enhancing security, cultural exchange, and commerce.
Leveraging its status within the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, Ottawa is aggressively pursuing free trade dialogue with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
"The architecture will be in place for Canada to increase our exports into the region," the official stated, declaring that "Japan is certainly a lynchpin for that entire, whole-of-government objective."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]