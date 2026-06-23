Thai canned pineapple exporters face five-year Mexico duty as Vietnam and China gain ground

Mexico also cited signs of damage to its domestic industry, including a 21% drop in total production, a 22% fall in production for the domestic market, a 12.9% decline in market share, lower employment, weaker wages, reduced productivity and falling revenue.

Market already shifting after provisional duties

The final ruling follows Mexico’s anti-dumping investigation, launched on December 20, 2024, after Mexican producers Productos Santa Mónica and Sabormex filed a complaint alleging unfair competition from canned pineapple imported from Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia. The investigation period covered April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Mexico had earlier imposed provisional anti-dumping duties from October 4, 2025, to February 4, 2026. Those temporary measures have already reshaped the market, with imports from Indonesia and the Philippines falling sharply while Vietnam and China gained ground.

Bank of Mexico data cited by the Thai trade office showed that Mexico imported canned pineapple worth US$19.48 million in January-April 2026, up 136.08% from the same period a year earlier. Imports from Thailand were worth US$4.76 million, up 43.86% year on year.

However, Vietnam’s exports to Mexico surged to US$5.83 million, up 3,438.04%, while China entered the market with imports worth US$2.49 million after recording no imports in the comparable period. Imports from Indonesia and the Philippines dropped by 88.21% and 66.41%, respectively.

Thailand’s market lead under pressure

Although Thailand remains one of Mexico’s key canned pineapple suppliers, its market position is coming under pressure from fast-growing rivals.

The Thai trade office said Mexican importers continued to trust the quality of Thai canned pineapple, but warned that the five-year anti-dumping duty could hurt Thailand’s competitiveness in the long run. The office advised Thai exporters to respond by strengthening product quality, branding and premium positioning rather than competing mainly on price.

Thai exporters were urged to market Thai canned pineapple as a premium product with strong taste, high safety standards and reliable quality. They were also encouraged to develop higher-value products, such as organic pineapple packed in juice or real fruit juice, to match health-conscious consumer trends.

Premium products seen as way forward

The trade office said innovative packaging could also help Thai exporters defend their market share. Options include sealed clear plastic cups and easy-to-open pouches aimed at consumers seeking convenience and portability.

Such moves would allow Thai exporters to avoid direct competition with lower-priced products from China and Vietnam, while preserving Thailand’s reputation for quality in the Mexican market.