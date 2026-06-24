Vietnam heatwave to intensify as temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius

Vietnam’s northern and central provinces are expected to come under a broad spell of severe heat this week, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb above 40 degrees Celsius.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting (NCHMF) said the latest heatwave is likely to reach its peak in the middle of the week.

In the northern region, daytime highs are forecast to rise to between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, while some mountainous and urban areas could see temperatures above 39 degrees.

Hung Yen, Ninh Binh and Ha Noi are expected to be among the northern localities facing the strongest heat.

Conditions in the central region are forecast to be even more extreme, with severe to exceptionally severe heat expected from Monday to Thursday.

The belt from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City is forecast to become the hottest part of the country, with maximum temperatures of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. Some mountainous areas in the western part of the central region could record readings above 40 degrees.

Meteorologists said the intense heat is being driven by a western low-pressure heat system combined with strong Foehn winds, pushing temperatures sharply higher across many areas.